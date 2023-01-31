NEWPORT — Jameszina Rucker all but teared up in the fall when she was asked about the prospect of her son playing college football with his best friend.
“Oh Lord,” she said, “that would be such a blessing.”
Tuesday afternoon, that blessing came to fruition when Cocke County wide receiver Brazen Stewart committed to play football for Mars Hill University.
He did so roughly 48 hours after his longtime friend and quarterback, Baylor Baxter, committed to the same school.
The pair has remained tight since they played basketball together in third grade.
But they have also been close through off-field circumstances, such as when Brazen’s father passed away.
“Super exciting for all of our kids,” said CCHS coach Scotty Dykes. “But for (Brazen) in particular, it’s that much more special with everything he has been through.”
Now, both Stewart and Baxter will team up in the Lions’ blue and gold for the next four years.
Stewart’s addition brings a dynamic playmaker to the Mars Hill locker room, as he proved his abilities as a wide receiver, defensive back and kick returner in the 2022 season.
He was voted wide receiver of the year for Region 2-5A, hauling in 25 receptions for 289 yards and three scores through nine games.
He also came up with 13 tackles on defense and made several vital pass breakups with a key interception in the Fighting Cocks’ win over Seymour.
Moreover, Stewart showcased his speed as a returner, blazing for touchdowns on multiple kickoff returns during the season.
“Brazen’s obviously going to bring a lot to the offense,” said Baxter. “He’ll get on the field and go make plays.”
And Baxter would know, too, since Stewart was his favorite receiver through high school.
On several occasions, Baxter weaved his way through traffic — only to pause, cock his arm and fire a pass to No. 3.
“I just looked for an open receiver, and half the time, Brazen had beaten his man down the sideline,” said Baxter. “And then we would make a play happen out of nothing.
“To continue our duo at the next level, it’s going to be special. And to keep the chemistry, it’s a blessing.”
But they are also excited to continue their friendship, which has remained strong through everything.
So too has Stewart’s relationship with his mom, as well as his bond with his uncle, Steuffon Thomas.
“I’m blessed to have her,” Stewart said of his mom. “She kept pushing me to that point, telling me my dad would be so proud of me. And my uncle, he played a big role in my life when my dad passed away.”
Now, with the support of their families, Stewart and Baxter will look to make more plays and memories happen in North Carolina next season.
They will both be signing their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday in a ceremony at the CCHS gymnasium at 2:30 p.m.
When they put pen to paper, though, their thoughts will not go immediately to Mars Hill.
After all, they have some business to finish for Cocke County’s basketball team first.
“Definitely a run for state,” Baxter said of the pair’s remaining target at CCHS. “It’s always been a goal of ours.”
