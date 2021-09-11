NEWPORT—While last week brought a much-needed dose of excitement to the Cocke County Fighting Cocks, this week was anything but.
After racing out to a 42-0 halftime lead, the Seymour Eagles topped Cocke County 49-7 on Friday night.
Cocke County (1-3) still took away positives from its offensive performance. The Fighting Cocks moved the ball well throughout the night, but too many drives stalled out on the Seymour (3-1) side of the field.
“We did some decent things to move the ball close to the red zone, but they all came up empty in the first half,” CCHS coach Scotty Dykes said. “We just didn’t execute once we got there.
CCHS also had just three drives that didn’t collect first downs all night. Two ended in a turnover on downs, the other a turnover deep in its own territory.
Cocke County had the field position to compete throughout the night, especially in the first half. All but two drives ended on Seymour’s side of the field in the first half. Roman Stewart was a big reason for the Fighting Cocks’ favorable field position with his kick returns. He amassed 121 yards on five returns in the first 24 minutes.
“Roman did a great job on special teams,” Dykes said. “Obviously we had a lot more reps at that than we wanted tonight, but Roman is having a great season right now. He’s playing well. Just have to find a way to keep making plays to put up more points.”
Stewart finished the night with a rushing touchdown and 13 yards receiving on offense. He led CCHS on defense with five tackles.
Seymour opened the game with a heavy dose of the ground game, running the ball all seven plays of a 79-yard drive for the game’s first score. Harris six touches for 55 yards on the drive, capping it with a six-yard touchdown run.
After stalling out the ensuing CCHS drive, the Eagles went to the air for the first time as Funck found Ryan Lodari for a 65-yard touchdown strike to make it a 14-0 game with 6:40 left in the first.
Cocke County drove toward the Seymour red zone on its next drive, led by six runs by Baxter. The Fighting Cocks converted a fourth-and-1 to extend the drive, but a penalty forced them to do it again. Seymour made the stop and took over at its own 30.
“We’re living in a life of inconsistency right now,” Dykes said. “We’re moving the ball but then stall out. Then we go on and give up some plays on busted assignments. We’re working with a lot of young guys, but they’re going to keep playing and keep getting better.”
The Eagles went back to the ground before Funck found Lodari again, this time from 34 yards out to make it a 21-0 Seymour lead at the end of the opening period.
After a punt on Cocke County’s first drive that didn’t cross midfield, Seymour fumbled and gave CCHS the ball back. The Fighting Cocks again picked up a first down but nothing more.
With the ball back, Seymour went back to work on the ground before Funck found Lodari for the third time on the night, this time from 15 yards out to take a 28-0 lead with 6:06 left in the first half.
Funck closed the first half with 189 yards through the air, completing 7-of-8 passes. Lodari led the Eagles’ receiving corps with 114 yards. All three of his receptions went the distance for scores.
Seymour added a pair of scores before the half, as Harris had carries of 27 and seven yards to push the lead to 42-0 at the break.
Harris had 114 yards rushing on 11 carries in the first half, including his three touchdowns on the ground.
Cocke County opened the second half with its first score of the game, going 66 yards in six plays and capping the drive with a one-yard run by Stewart with 6:04 left in the third quarter.
“We wanted to give our starters another shot to get a score,” Dykes said. “Wanted to see if they could keep executing and give them something positive to build on going into next week. We came out and scored, and that gives us some momentum we can work with.”
Seymour put up the final score of the night in the fourth quarter, closing out the 49-7 victory.
The Fighting Cocks return to region play next week. They hit the road to take on Knox Halls for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
