GRASSY FORK 25, CENTERVIEW 2 (GIRLS)
The Grassy Fork Lady Ravens asserted themselves on the road over the Lady Falcons on Monday. Riley Groat led the scoring with 11 points, seven of which she scored in the first quarter of play. Kylie Vinson scored the lone bucket for Centerview.
As the score line would suggest, this bout was settled early, as the Lady Ravens finished the first half up 11-0, and took a 15-2 lead into halftime. The strong defense would continue as the Lady Falcons were held scoreless in the second half while the Lady Ravens poured on 10 more points. The Lady Ravens were 6-for-8 from the stripe, and Groat scored the games lone three-pointer.
GRASSY FORK (25): Riley Groat 11, Kate Raines 8, Stella Raines 2, Layla Bradley 2, Katie Murray 2.
CENTERVIEW (2): Kylie Vinson 2.
GRASSY FORK 57, CENTERVIEW 8 (BOYS)
Right in line with the Lady Ravens’ performance, the Grassy Fork Ravens spread their wings over the Falcons in an explosive offensive effort. Cruz Coggins lit up the scoreboard with a game-high 21 points, including three buckets from behind the arc. Centerview’s points were spread evenly between five separate players.
Coggins’ nine-point first quarter was enough to settle the game, but his teammates tacked on nine more, including a three ball from Eli Gilliam. The offense didn’t stop there, as the Ravens piled 21 more points onto the board in the second quarter, including eight more from Coggins and another long-range bucket from Gilliam.
The Ravens went into the locker room up 39-7 at the half. Unfortunately, the only remaining point to be found for the Falcons was a fourth-quarter free throw by Levi Sutton.
GRASSY FORK (57): Cruz Coggins 21, Cooper Davis 10, Eli Gilliam 9, Rylee Gilliam 6, Draiden Sneed 4, Sterlin Clark 2, Jackson Hall 2, Asher Faison 2, Waylon McGaha 1.
CENTERVIEW (8): Christian Cole 2, Logan Helton 2, Riley Collins 2, Coulter Olivia 1, Levi Sutton 1.
BRIDGEPORT 50, SMOKY MOUNTAIN 18 (GIRLS)
The Bridgeport Lady Rockets defended their home court from the traveling Smoky Mountain Lady Bears on Monday in commanding fashion. Ava Wheeler led the scoring with 19 points for the Lady Rockets, followed by Emma Potter with 12. Azariah Spurgeon did her part to keep the Lady Bears in the competition with eight points, but the squad just couldn’t keep up Bridgeport’s red-hot offense.
The Lady Rockets posted 18 points in the first quarter to jump out to a big lead. The Lady Bears looked alive in the second however, posting 11 points to keep themselves in the conversation. The score at the half was 32-13, and the Bridgeport defense did everything they needed to shut the door on the Lady Bears in the second half.
BRIDGEPORT (50): Ava Wheeler 19, Emma Potter 12, Matisse Bible 6, Kennadee Langford 5, Haylee Webber 4, Paisley Hall 2, Mia Thacker 2.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (18): Azariah Spurgeon 8, Kassie Davis 4, Piper Whaley 3, Sara Guzman 2, Alyssa Summerlin 1.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN 45, BRIDGEPORT 33 (BOYS)
The Bears came out of Bridgeport with a win on Monday on the back of a monster 21-point game from Christian Walsh. Cody Strange’s nine points led the Rockets’ scoring, which saw nine different players earn a spot on the score sheet.
This one was neck-and-neck through three frames. The Bears jumped out early to a 13-7 lead at the end of one, but the Rockets powered back into the lead before the halftime whistle, as the teams went into the locker rooms at a score of 19-18. The Bears were able to wrestle a 27-26 lead back at the end of the third, and from there they ran away with it, posting 18 points in the final frame.
SMOKY MOUNTAIN (45): Christian Walsh 21, Ezra Spurgeon 10, Tucker Whaley 5, Brady Stooksbury 3, Wesley Ledford 3, Cole Freeman 2.
BRIDGEPORT (33): Cody Strange 9, Ethan Bradshaw 5, Cornelius Carr 5, Addy Pack 3, Braxton Kyker 2, Seth Miller 2, Elijah Hill 2, Gavin Gilliand 2, Rider Finchum 1.
PARROTTSVILLE 45, COSBY 31 (GIRLS)
Despite strong resistance from Cosby’s Ella Hicks, a consistent effort by Parrottsville throughout the game secured a victory for the Lady Parrotts.
A twin effort by Brookelyn and Blakelyn Clevenger led Parrottsville in scoring, netting a collective 26 points between them.
Alert defense prevented Cosby from scoring in the second quarter after a low-scoring first quarter for both teams.
PARROTTSVILLE (45): Brookelyn Clevenger 14, Blakelyn Clevenger 12, Hailee Hartsell 7, Cee Gee McNealy 6, Kate Kickliter 4, Javin Campbell 1, Mallory Nease 1.
COSBY (31): Ella Hicks 14, Destiny O’Dell 9, Allie Ottinger 2, Katey Moore 2, Aden Heatherly 2, Zaylie Spencer 2.
PARROTTSVILLE 51, COSBY 23 (BOYS)
A suffocating Parrottsville defense had Cosby scoring in the single digits for the duration of the game, enabling the Parrotts offense to double their lead over the away team.
Devin Caldwell set the stage early for the Parrottsville offensive, scoring 10 points in the first quarter.
Oaklan Cameron and Dusty Lane scored the majority of their team’s points, putting 17 on the board for Cosby. Throughout his competitive effort, Lane took several fouls and free throws, putting himself squarely in the action.
Those efforts were not enough as the Parrotts shared the wealth with 9 players posting scores to the stat sheet.
PARROTTSVILLE (51): Devin Caldwell 14, Daniel Price 9, Eli Roberts 9, Vincent Steinbacher 5, Madden Hamilton 4, Logan Bowlin 3, Waylon Fox 3, Dylan Fox 2, Colton Sane 2.
COSBY (23): Oaklan Cameron 10, Dusty Lane 7, Payton Young 2, Parker Ford 2, Aiden McGaha 2.
