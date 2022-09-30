NASCAR 1

Alex Bowman (48) drives during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. 

 Larry Papke, AP Photo

Alex Bowman will miss Sunday's race at Talladega Superspeedway with a concussion the Hendrick Motorsports driver apparently suffered last week at Texas.

HMS said Bowman was evaluated Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina, and ruled out of this weekend's playoff race. Noah Gragson will drive the No. 48 Chevrolet for Bowman.

