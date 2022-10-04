NEWPORT — Last Thursday night, Scotty Dykes saw a glimpse of what his Cocke County football team can be.
Baylor Baxter threaded the needle and scrambled for first down after first down. Oren Hazelwood and Daniel Price split carries to open the passing game. The CCHS defense formed a stone wall, at least in a 17-7 first half, against vaunted Knox Central running back Frank Johnson.
“That’s been the best offensive performance we’ve had,” said Dykes. “We just had a spell there where we just had some lapses in assignments. We knew we weren’t going to control their running back all four quarters.”
Cocke County didn’t. Johnson and the Bobcats ran wild for 29 fourth-quarter points, burying the Fighting Cocks’ upset bid 42-31.
Still, with what his team showed Friday, Dykes is hungry for more.
“That’s by far the best game we’ve played,” he said. “Of our games against the teams from Knoxville, that’s been the best game we’ve played.
“Obviously we don’t want to be complacent with having a good effort — we want to win those football games. If you want to be where we want to be as a program, you have to beat those teams to be successful.”
The same can be said for this week. Though Cocke County doesn’t face a team from Knoxville, it does face a familiar foe in Caleb Slover and the Morristown East Hurricanes.
Slover, of course, led Cocke County to its last postseason appearance in 2018. He left for MoEast in April of 2019 after coaching the Fighting Cocks for six seasons.
Now, Slover and the ‘Canes are in the midst of their second season in Class 6A. And, while their record is just 1-5, they still present plenty of issues for Dykes, who is now in his fourth season at CCHS.
“They’re a very good team,” said Dykes of East. “Good offensive line, two good running backs, a receiver that’s about 6-foot-5. They’re going to present some matchup issues. Defensively a good front four, but I feel like if we execute and do what we’re capable of, I like our chances.”
But this week, with Fall Break lasting through Friday, Cocke County will be worried about more than just matchups or old flames.
“Just making sure we can get most of the guys there,” said Dykes of the challenge leading up to kickoff. “Obviously Fall Break presents some other issues with players having vacations and work, so that makes it kind of tough.”
No matter who is on the field, though, the Fighting Cocks (2-5, 0-3) will look to replicate the success they had against Knox Central — especially on offense and under center.
“Baylor played a game that we all knew he was capable of playing, one we’ve been waiting for,” said Dykes of Baxter, who was named Player of the Week for Cocke County. “He’s got a tremendous talent and lots of weapons. You add the tandem of Oren and Daniel, and we can give teams problems. Our offensive line did a tremendous job and controlled the game. When you ge those units working together, it gives you a glimpse of what you are capable of.”
Dykes and CCHS will certainly hope to find another look at that capability this Friday. Kickoff against the ‘Canes is set for 7 p.m. at Larry Williams Stadium in Newport.
