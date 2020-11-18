COSBY—With many questions in the air about even having a basketball season, the Cosby High Lady Eagles took the court for the first time in the 2020-21 season.
After an impressive 2019-20 season, Cody Lowe’s Lady Eagles, looked to repeat and lead Cosby to another region title run.
Cosby hosted the Seymour High School Lady Eagles on Tuesday night on The Hill. Seymour gave the Cosby Lady Eagles all they could handle as they took a 47-43 win.
The first quarter was a back and forth battle between both teams.
Cosby’s Lauren Ford and Leia Groat led the Eagles on a 7-0 run to extend an early lead over Seymour, 11-4.
Groat finished the contest pouring in 10 points and hitting a pair of 3-pointers in the loss.
Cosby had a two point advantage over Seymour going into the second quarter.
The tempo for both teams slowed down as both teams only scored a combined 12 points to eventually tie heading into the half.
In the second half the Seymour Lady Eagles started off firing on all cylinders.
“We rebounded really well in the first half. As for the second half, I don’t believe we rebounded well. We forced their girls to take some tough shots but we just couldn’t get the boards go our way.” Lowe said about his teams first half stint.
Seymour’s Bailey McCoy and Maci Pitner led the Lady Eagles of Seymour on an 11-2 run over Cosby to take a 23-18 lead.
Pitner added 13 points and a few clutch free-throws near the end of regulation to beat Cosby at home.
Cosby only scored two points in the third quarter. Struggling to produce from the field, their last field goal made was midway through the second quarter.
“We had a lot of shots that didn’t go out way. We had a few looks in the third quarter that I wish would’ve gone in for us.” Lowe added about the scoring drought.
For a team that is predominantly seniors, the Lady Eagles of Cosby would lean on that experience to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter.
Senior Bralyn McGaha and Tessa McGaha ended the scoreless drought with a pair of triples to cut in to Seymour's 31-26 lead.
With four minutes left in the final quarter, Tessa McGaha added two more points to her five on the night and brought Cosby within three.
The Lady Eagles struggled most of the night on defense but came up big during crunch time after a steal from Bralyn McGaha set up a huge momentum swing basket from Gracie Myers.
Myers drilled a pair of 3-pointers and added in eight points in the defeat.
Cosby continued to claw their way back into the game behind a couple of Bralyn McGaha buckets with less than 50 seconds left.
McGaha finished the night with 13 points and two treys on the night.
Seymour’s Pitner iced the game with a clutch free-throw to halt any comeback and give the Cosby Lady Eagles their first loss of the 2020-21 season.
“I thought we played hard and I believe we did some good and bad things, but I believed we were really well defensively.” Lowe said. “I’ve told these girls we need to play every game like it’s our last. You never know when that will be due to COVID, but I am extremely proud of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.