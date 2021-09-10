MORRISTOWN—Cocke County’s top two golfers look to be in postseason form.
On Thursday the two each shot top five rounds at the annual IMAC Golf Tournament at The Country Club in Morristown, Tenn.
Sophomore Kaden Shropshire added to an already impressive resumé with the low round of the day for yet another medalist honor, his sixth of the season.
“It feels awesome (to win the IMAC Tournament),” Shropshire said. “I really had to grind down the stretch against (Morristown West’s) Kevin Campbell, who’s an awesome competitor. I made a couple of clutch putts and managed to pull it out.”
Shropshire edged Morristown West’s lead man, Kevin Campbell, who shot a 75. He would lead the Trojans to the team title with a team round of 315, just six strokes better than the second-place Fighting Cocks.
Junior Iverson Poe — who’s held two medalist rounds this season — tied for fifth on the board with a round of 79, just five strokes behind Shropshire’s winning round of 74. The CCHS duo has performed well all season, and will have a chance to make repeat trips to the Region 1 Large School match at the upcoming district match.
This year, though, with the way the team has played throughout the season, the goal is to take the entire squad to regions and play for a state tournament bid.
CCHS has won six matches this season, including a string of five in a row in the middle of the year.
Thursday’s match was the third time this season Cocke County has played the challenging Morristown course. Shropshire shot the medalist round to edge Coleman in a quad-match at the venue just the week prior, but that didn’t make it play any easier.
“I respect that course. The challenge it presents makes it one of my favorite one’s around,” Shropshire said.
With the IMAC title in hand, Shropshire now heads into the upcoming district match looking to go back-to-back after taking the top spot in last year’s match at Patriot Hills.
The site for this year’s district match is at Link Hills, which the team played at earlier in the week on Tuesday.
Shropshire shot a 34 on the day, just one shot off the medalist round set by Greeneville’s Dougie Fezell (33). As a team, CCHS finished second to Greenville with a 156. The Greene Devils shot a 144.
“The Country Club and Link Hills are very similar in regards to difficulty,” Shropshire said. “The Morristown course is much tighter, but I can definitely se where my game can be in preparation for Link Hills.
“All I can do is go out and do my best. And my best just so happens to be pretty good.”
The postseason officially gets underway on Sept. 20 with the District 2 Large School match at Link Hills in Greeneville.
