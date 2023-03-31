NEWPORT — Pads popped on Friday afternoon inside Larry Williams Stadium, as Cocke County football held the 2023 Red and Black Game to wrap up nine days of spring practice.

It was the first football played inside the concrete-slabbed venue since October 29th of last season, when the Fighting Cocks stormed back from a two-score deficit to take down Sevier County for its third and final win of the 2022 season — and the first win over SCHS since the late 1990s.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.