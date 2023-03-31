NEWPORT — Pads popped on Friday afternoon inside Larry Williams Stadium, as Cocke County football held the 2023 Red and Black Game to wrap up nine days of spring practice.
It was the first football played inside the concrete-slabbed venue since October 29th of last season, when the Fighting Cocks stormed back from a two-score deficit to take down Sevier County for its third and final win of the 2022 season — and the first win over SCHS since the late 1990s.
This time around, several new coaches and players filled the sideline as CCHS football hosted its second spring game under Scotty Dykes — who is going into his fifth year at the helm.
The Red team pulled out a 7-6 win in front of a fairly large crowd, with the difference being a field goal from kicker Devon Dalton. His successful point-after attempt followed a touchdown run from Daniel Price, who put together several solid runs on the day and came up with an interception.
The Black team’s sole score occurred early in the first quarter, as quarterback Donovan Ramsey sprinted toward the right pylon for an eight-yard touchdown.
Ramsey, Ethan Fine and Colton Sane are all vying for the starting job under center, and each one showed his skillset as CCHS rotated through options during the afternoon.
“Some playmakers,” said Dykes of his gunslingers. “Each of them brings something different to the table, but I love what they all bring. Donovan is an extraordinary athlete, Ethan can throw the ball well, and Colton is a good athlete as well — tough as nails. So you can’t help but love the leadership they’re bringing and what they’re doing right now.”
Dykes did dismiss the idea of a difficult decision regarding the quarterback spot, adding that the starter should reveal himself as summer gives way to fall.
“Once summer is over with, I think they’ll separate themselves,” said Dykes. “All three play defense as well, so we’ll make a decision based on what we need as a team. I could foresee two or three of those guys playing every game.”
There were multiple turnovers on Friday, with three fumbles and an interception putting a damper on a warm, gray afternoon.
The Red team also had multiple touchdowns called back on penalties — one on what would have been a long catch-and-run from Tucker Hembree and another on what would have been a deep scoring connection between Fine and Carson Devotie to end the first quarter.
“I don’t expect us to execute at a high level right now coming out of spring,” said Dykes in regard to the errors. “We’ve had some guys that have never played before coming out, and they’re going to help us this year. They’re playing hard, and that’s what you want. But we’ll work on those penalties as we go.”
Though his touchdown was negated, Hembree did haul in multiple grabs downfield and showcased the deep threat he could bring this fall.
“We’ve been on him about catching the ball and doing some things offensively,” said Dykes, “and we need to see more of that.”
Devotie also laid a crushing block on a long run from Price, and his counterpart, Carson Hopson, showed his ability to bulldoze tacklers when he took handoffs and one direct snap.
It is also worth noting that several possible starters were missing due to other sports, so Dykes took that into account when evaluating a day that included blaring music and powderpuff football to go along with his team’s own intrasquad scrimmage.
“All in all, the effort was fantastic,” he said. “I thought guys were flying around, making plays. Loved to see what some of the receivers did with the ball after the catch, and we’ve got some positive stuff happening. So we want to continue that into the summer.”
Speaking of summer, Dykes mentioned that the biggest hurdle until that point lies in the weight room.
“(That) is the next most important phase,” he said, “and if we can finish these next two months with great workouts, we’ll be in pretty good shape.”
After that, the countdown will begin until August 18th — the date of Cocke County’s 2023 season opener at Cherokee.
And if this Friday’s spring game turnout was any indication, Dykes and his team will have a horde of Rooster fans following them to Rogersville.
But the same presence reminds Dykes of the goal he is still seeking: to build the program he envisioned when he took the head coaching job at his alma mater.
“I love seeing this,” said Dykes on Friday. “To be able to do it in front of the student body and the community, it’s packed. Most spring games don’t have anywhere near this kind of crowd.
“It’s good to see that. I think we’re going to get this thing back to what I want to see Cocke County football being and what the community deserves.”
