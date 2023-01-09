Victor Shults was dissatisfied with what he saw last Thursday at Morristown East, referencing the Fighting Cocks’ inability to wrestle through adversity.
48 hours later, CCHS flipped the script in a three-win day at Claiborne County.
Shults’ team took down Union County 48-36, outlasting the Patriots after some early adversity.
“We started out a little sluggish against Union County,” said Shults. “But we had gone against them our first match this year, and I think we thought we were going to go out and walk away with it.
“But they quickly found out otherwise that they came to compete.”
Cocke County “squeaked through that,” as Shults said, and by that point, each wrestler was locked in and ready to go.
The results spoke for themselves, as CCHS beat Bell County (KY) 51-30 and handled the host school, Claiborne County, by a score of 54-12 to claim first place at the event.
The wins also put the team at 16-2 overall through 18 matches this season.
Landon and Cris Flockhart went undefeated on the day, as did Jayden Mondragon, who stepped up one weight class on Saturday.
Altogether, Shults saw a far different team Saturday than the one he saw Thursday night — which certainly bodes well going into a matchup at Jefferson County this Tuesday.
“They were locked in on Saturday,” he added. Hungry and eager to bring home first place.
“When we are in that state of mind, we are dangerous and can compete with anyone one in the state. It’s just a matter of getting that to be an everyday mindset.”
What will it take to make that mindset a constant one?
"It's just continuing to do what we are doing," said Shults. "Showing that hard work and intensity and trusting in your coach. And that's any sports program."
