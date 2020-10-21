NEWPORT—Opener night of the Cocke County Elementary Basketball season didn’t disappoint.
Between a rematch of one of last year’s title games, and strong opening night performances from teams searching for a long sought after championship run, the tip off of the 2020-21 season was a mixed bag of highlights for teams all across the county.
Among those highlights were strong outings from both the Bridgeport Rockets and Lady Rockets, with lopsided opening night victories over Del Rio.
The Northwest Patriots and Centerview Lady Falcons stated their case to be title contenders throughout the winter.
The Parrottsville Lady Parrotts opened their third consecutive title defense in strong fashion by holding off a Grassy Fork Lady Ravens group that’s continued to make waves around the county over the last three seasons.
Parrottsville’s boys were also successful on the road, as they were able to edge out the defending champion Grassy Fork Ravens with a fourth-quarter surge in a rematch of last season’s title game.
Thursday will offer the season’s first full slate of games, as only six teams were in action on Monday.
Northwest will be on the road to play Parrottsville in its home debut of the season. Centerview will remain on the road as it travels to Smoky Mountain for its first outing of the new season.
Cosby and Edgemont tip off their seasons in a Thursday tilt at Edgemont, and Grassy Fork travels to Del Rio to wrap up the opening week of the elementary basketball season.
CENTERVIEW 40, NORTHWEST 10 (GIRLS)
The Centerview Lady Falcons made a strong statement in their opening night victory over Northwest on Monday.
Centerview raced out to an early lead en route to a 40-10 victory over the Lady Patriots.
Abby Zajac led the Lady Falcons with a game-high 16 points in the victory. Jordan Smith led Northwest with eight points.
The Lady Falcons raced out to an 18-0 lead at the end of the first, and continued to hold Northwest scoreless with a 26-0 lead at the half.
The Lady Patriots got on the board in the third, but continued to trail 32-2 at the end of the third. They scored eight points in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a 30-point deficit Centerview held through the final buzzer.
CENTERVIEW (40): Abby Zajac 16, Mason McMahan 8, Cadence Phillips 8, Emma Barrett 6, Caroline Lloyd 2, Carly Bramlett 2.
NORTHWEST (10): Jordan Smith 8, Faith Robinson 2.
NORTHWEST 43, CENTERVIEW 7 (BOYS)
The Northwest Patriots made their presence felt on the county’s area basketball scene with a lopsided victory on the opening night of the season.
The Patriots dashed out to an early lead that held the rest of the night for a 43-7 victory over the Centerview Falcons on Monday.
Northwest had a trio of players reach double figures in scoring. Leo Campos Nuci led the Patriots with a game-high 14 points. David Carver followed with 13, and Cornelio Campos Nuci finished the night with 10 points.
Northwest led 19-0 at the end of one, and carried a 27-0 lead into the half. Leo Campos Nuci led the Patriots with 11 points going into the half, all of which came in the first six minutes of play.
Centerview got on the board in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit it already faced.
Northwest held a 39-3 lead going into the fourth before finishing off the 36-point victory in its 2020-21 season opener.
NORTHWEST (43): Leo Campos Nuci 14, David Carver 13, Cornelio Campos Nuci 10, Donovan Campos Nuci 2, Jacob Belcher 2, Jase Carter 2.
CENTERVIEW (7): Brady Calfee 2, Ethan Hurley 2, Dylan Turner 2, Ethan McCracken 2.
PARROTTSVILLE 33, GRASSY FORK 29 (GIRLS)
Fresh off their third consecutive title, the Parrottsville Lady Parrotts had to fight from behind late to eek out a victory on the road to start the season.
Trailing 26-25 going into the fourth, the Lady Parrotts did just enough to get past an upset-minded Grassy Fork bunch for a 33-29 victory on Monday.
Brooklyn Clevenger led the Lady Parrotts with a co-game-high 12 points. The Lady Ravens were led in scoring by Chloe Hance’s 12-point effort. She was joined in double figures by Shylee Shelton with 10 points.
Parrottsville opened the game with a 10-7 lead, and carried a 17-14 advantage into the half. Clevenger had 10 of her 12 points in the first half to help give the Lady Parrotts a three point advantage at the break.
A pair of long range baskets helped the Lady Ravens overcome their halftime deficit to get the lead by the end of the third period.
Shelton and Hance combined for 10 points in the frame, as Grassy Fork overtook Parrottsville for a 26-25 lead going into the fourth.
The Lady Parrotts were able to push back in front over the final six minutes, though, allowing them to get off to a 1-0 start to the season in their latest title defense.
PARROTTSVILLE (33): Brooklyn Clevenger 12, Adisen McNealy 9, Blakelyn Clevenger 8, Shakyra Reed 2, Abby Niethammer 1.
GRASSY FORK (29): Chloe Hance 12, Shylee Shelton 10, Alexis McGaha 3, Madison Miller 2, Kennedy Moore 2.
PARROTTSVILLE 44, GRASSY FORK 29 (BOYS)
A fourth-quarter scoring barrage allowed the Parrottsville Parrotts to avenge their loss in last season’s title game.
The Parrotts exploded for 20 points in the fourth to outpace the defending champion Grassy Fork Ravens for a 44-29 victory on opening night of the 2020-21 season.
Devin Caldwell and Donovan Ramsey co-led Parrottsville with 10 points apiee in the win. Grassy Fork was led in scoring by an eight point effort from Trevor LaRue.
Grassy Fork led 7-5 after the first, but the Parrotts rallied for a 15-13 lead at the half.
The Ravens sunk a pair of shots from 3-point range in the third, cutting the Parrotts’ lead to one at 24-23 going into the fourth.
Parrottsville answered back with a 3-point barrage of its own in the fourth, as Caldwell sunk three makes from deep to aid a 20-point scoring outburst in the final frame.
The Parrotts pulled away late for a 15-point victory on opening night of the season.
PARROTTSVILLE (44): Devin Caldwell 10, Donovan Ramsey 10, Logan Hommel 9, Alex Fine 7, Ethan Nease 6, Madden Hamilton 2.
GRASSY FORK (29): Trevor LaRue 8, Oaklan Cameron 6, Cruz Coggins 5, Cooper Davis 3, Spencer Moore 3, C.J. Vance 2, Ben Benton 2.
BRIDGEPORT 48, DEL RIO 20 (GIRLS)
Last year’s tournament runner-up opened the season on a strong note on Monday.
The Bridgeport Lady Rockets put up 20 points in the first six minutes of Monday’s season opener at Del Rio, and steadily built on that early advantage en route to a 48-20 victory over the Lady Trojans.
Madylyn Bible led the Lady Rockets with a game-high 26 points in her 2020 debut. She had 16 of those points in the first quarter.
Del Rio was led in scoring by Hannah Strange’s 12-point outing.
Bridgeport led 20-6 at the end of the opening frame, and turned in a 26-10 lead at the half.
The Lady Rockets’ lead expanded in the second half, as they led 36-16 by the end of the third period before going on to finish off the 28-point victory on opening night.
BRIDGEPORT (48): Madylyn Bible 26, Brianna London 8, Matisse Bible 6, Kennadee Langford 2, Kassidie Burkey 2, Hannah Linderman 2.
DEL RIO (20): Hannah Strange 12, Amanda Fleming 4, Zoe Jones 2, Alayna Jarnigan 2.
BRIDGEPORT 57, DEL RIO 12 (BOYS)
The Bridgeport Rockets opened the 2020-21 campaign on a solid note, as they topped Del Rio in a 57-12 victory on Monday night.
Karson Manning led the Rockets’ 10 different scorers with a game-high 13 points. Devonte Wigfall immediately followed him on the score sheet with 12 points.
Del Rio was led in scoring by a nine point outing from Eli Roberts.
Bridgeport quickly jumped out to a lofty lead, taking a 22-2 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Wigfall led the first period scoring outburst with 10 points in the opening frame.
The Rockets turned that 20-point advantage into a 41-2 lead at the half, as their defense rendered the Trojans scoreless in the second.
Bridgeport’s lead expanded to a 47-4 advantage at the end of the third before they went on to put the game away by a 45-point margin.
BRIDGEPORT (57): Karson Manning 13, Devonte Wigfall 12, Ethan Bradshaw 8, Zander Ball 6, Raeshon Palmer 6, Keegan Hall 4, Braxton Kyker 2, Seth Miller 2, Blake Worex 2, Hayden Smith 2.
DEL RIO (12): Eli Roberts 9, Elijah Hembree 2, Zyki Robinson 1.
