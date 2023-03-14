NEWPORT — This spring, Cocke County senior Jenna Pittman is looking to pick up right where she left off in the fall.
Following her All-State qualification in cross country and her commitment to run for Carson-Newman, Pittman took two weeks off to rest.
Then it was back to the grind, and she has amped up her mileage ever since in preparation for track season.
The goal this time around? To reach the state meet, just as Pittman did in cross country.
She finished fifth at sectionals last year and has been pounding the pavement in pursuit of this final goal for her senior year.
“She just works incredibly hard,” said CCHS track coach Daniel Dudley. “I think she’s averaging 35 miles a week, and she doesn’t let weather deter her. It’s pretty remarkable. It can be pouring rain, and she’s going to go train.
“She just kind of has this mentality about her. In football, she would be a bulldog, man. She just gets after it. And she’s the total package — great kid, great academically, a natural leader. She just gets it done.”
Dan Boring, who coaches Pittman in distance running for track, dug further into Pittman’s mindset — and how that cross country finish may have altered her approach.
“Crazy commitment to distance running,” said Boring. “She’s just starting to realize her potential. I think cross country did something big for her.”
They have made what Boring called “safe progressions in her distance” since the fall, with Pittman topping out at 10 miles per day.
“It’s pretty serious,” Boring added with a smile.
“For a kid her age, her focus is incredible,” said Dudley. “Because there’s a lot going on. And she does not let those distractions get in the way of her goals.”
“This year has just been different,” he added. “And Coach Boring has just done an incredible job with her. Our distance kids are night and day, just because he’s very knowledgeable. He does a great job with the mental aspect of being a distance runner, and he’s got her on a good training program.”
Speaking of the mental aspect, what is part of that approach?
“We don’t run against anybody else until that sectional meet,” said Dudley. “We run against ourselves and try to beat our times. Because we can’t control anybody else.”
Pittman certainly lived up to that in the fall, breaking her own distance records each week in cross country.
She will look to do the same this season, while simultaneously pushing to qualify for state in the final sport of a senior year that has been jam-packed thus far.
But she is also continuing her efforts as a leader, helping new or younger girls in a sport with which she has long been familiar.
“It’s definitely important to be a good role model and encourage them to try it and keep running,” she said.
Pittman will look to carry her talent and leadership into Carson-Newman this summer, as she has been in communication with the staff leading into track season.
“He said as soon as my track season is done here, I’ll be his to coach,” she said. “So I’ll be going straight into that this summer.”
First, though, is one last item to check off at CCHS.
And Pittman is ready to make it happen.
“I feel pretty good,” she said. “(State) is definitely the ultimate goal.”
