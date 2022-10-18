HARTFORD — On Monday night, squeak of shoes, shrill of whistles and constant barrage from a raucous crowd marked the start of the 2022-2023 elementary basketball season in Cocke County.
For the first night of action, a matchup between Grassy Fork and Parrottsville — the defending girls’ season champion — headlined the slate.
Both games lived up to the hype.
Grassy Fork outlasted Parrottsville 42-41 in overtime on the girls’ side, while the Parrotts hit a late layup to preserve a 48-45 win over the Ravens for the boys’ matchup.
Stella Raines and Ripley Groat joined forces on a scrappy steal for the girls’ team, and Groat found Raines for a layup to give the Ravens a one-point lead with 11 seconds left in OT.
A Parrottsville travel call gave the ball back to Grassy Fork, sending an already wild crowd into hysterics before the Ravens ran out the clock.
Granted, this all occurred without the presence of Ava Wheeler, who led the Ravens with 22 points but fouled out in the fourth quarter.
“Oh, it was awesome,” said Grassy Fork coach James Groat of the girls’ win. “It was outstanding. First of all, though, Parrottsville — they’re No. 1 for a reason. They’re still the champs. We’re still young and made crazy mistakes, but I feel really good, especially for my little ones.
“They realized, ‘Hey, we can play.’ And that meant a lot to me. It feels awesome to get the win.”
Chloe Niethammer and Mallory Nease combined for 17 points for the Parrotts, which will host Northwest on Thursday.
Grassy Fork, meanwhile, will have a day game against Del Rio.
On the boys’ side on Monday, Logan Bowlin and Vicente Ramos combined for 22 points to lead the Parrotts.
Ramos came up with a steal and score late to extend the Parrotts’ 46-45 lead to the final margin of 48-45.
John Dillon Ramsey and Abe Kickliter scored eight and seven, respectively — a particularly positive note for coach Danny Lee Hartsell.
“Those young guys, they became men today,” said Hartsell. “John Dillon and Abe Kickliter, I was really impressed with those guys.”
Hartsell also noted how impressed he was with the crowd, as well as his team’s ability to get the job done late.
“The crowd’s amazing,” he said. “They’ve always got a really strong crowd at Grassy Fork, but we brought it with us, too.”
“To be honest, the last three years I’ve been at Parrottsville, we’ve come up here and played like crap,” he added. “It’s a hostile environment to play in. We didn’t play our best, which I’m sure they didn’t either.
“But I’m excited. We played, we fought, we did what we were supposed to do to win a ballgame.”
Despite the crowd and back-and-forth matchups, Grassy Fork and Parrottsville weren’t the only two teams to start their seasons on Tuesday.
The Cosby girls outlasted Smoky Mountain 34-27, as Zayli Spencer and Katey Moore led the Lady Eagles with 10 points apiece.
Moore and Piper Whaley added nine boards each as well.
For Smoky Mountain, Azanah Spurgeon poured in 16 points.
On the boys’ side, Cosby beat Smoky 39-32 off 18 points from Oaklon Cameron and 14 combined from Matthew McMahon and Colton Jenkins.
The Centerview girls defeated Northwest 28-10, as Amelia Ellison and Josie Shaver netted 10 and eight points, respectively.
But Northwest — whose boys’ team “is supposed to be the best,” according to what Parrottsville boys’ coach Danny Lee Hartsell has heard — was far from done.
They lived up to the rumors, defeating Centerview 73-5 in a widespread effort.
Four players finished in double figures. Tyson Sutton led the team with 24 points, Donovan Campos added 14, and Zander Hale and Jude Oliva notched 13 and 10 points, respectively.
In Del Rio versus Bridgeport, the Bridgeport girls came away with a 48-8 win, while the boys’ side featured a 65-9 win for the same school.
Mattise Bible led the way with 21 points for the girls, and Ethan Bradshaw found 12 points in the boys’ matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.