Cocke County XC gears up for conference championship run By Jake Nichols NPT Sports Editor Oct 14, 2022 Oct 14, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago

NEWPORT — The Cocke County cross country team has experienced a wealth of success this season, and interim coach David Caughran is only expecting that to continue.The team's most recent competitions came at the Randy Smith Classic on September 29th and the 50th Trailblazer Classic at Daniel Boone High School on October 8th.Elijah Wise notched a personal record of 19:42 at the Randy Smith Classic, with Evan Miller coming in at 19:46.At the Traiblazer event, Jenna Pittman finished 13th in a field of 144 girls with a personal record of 20:24.Hannah Suggs also competed at the event in Gray, finishing with her season best of 29:40.On the boys' side, Evan Miller set a personal best at 19:12, while Elijah Wise finished at 20:19.Up next, CCHS will gear up for the conference championships at the Greeneville Classic on October 18.During the event at Holston Home, Pittman will be looking to repeat as the girls' individual conference champion.
