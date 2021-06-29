With two graduates already heading out west to play in California, multi-sport athlete Ian Swafford become the third over the offseason.
Before crossing the stage, Swafford made his next step official by signing with the University of La Verne, located just east of Los Angeles, Calif. His signing made him the fourth of the class of 2021 for the CCHS football program.
“Just the chance to get an education and play football at the same time was what they offered me and all I really wanted,” Swafford said of his decision. “Something that nobody else wanted to offer me. I’ve talked to several of their coaches. They have a strong community and a team that’s fully bought in. Something I want to be a part of.”
