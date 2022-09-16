KNOXVILLE — This week has been a difficult one for a typically cohesive Cocke County girls’ soccer team.
On Tuesday night, the Lady Red fell to Carter 7-2 in a district matchup in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE — This week has been a difficult one for a typically cohesive Cocke County girls’ soccer team.
On Tuesday night, the Lady Red fell to Carter 7-2 in a district matchup in Knoxville.
Mia Budirahaija and Layla Bradley each notched one goal in the second half, though CCHS trailed 5-0 at the break.
Goalie Jordan Smith struggled, allowing all seven Carter goals.
Still, Cocke County coach Mikayla Metzdorf was left with pride in her team — a note she mentioned afterward before digging deeper in a moment of kudos to Budirahaija.
“I’m proud of (Mia) for finding the back of the net against a strong defensive Carter team,” she said of the sophomore. “Mia’s been working after practice. I don’t know if she knows I know that, but I see her working on her own. She really has the desire to be the best on the team.
“She is a true leader, and I’m so excited to have her so young and the leadership quality with the want to get better.”
On Thursday, Budirahaija’s promise showed again when she scored two goals against Grainger in Cocke County soccer’s first ever matchup against the program.
The only problem? The Grizzlies scored three goals, and Budirahaija was the only player for CCHS to find the net.
“We were the better team the first 20 minutes of the game and scored first,” said Metzdorf, who emphasized their disappointment in the loss.
Then Cocke County’s coach delved more into her team’s mindset.
“We played as individuals (Thursday) rather than as a team,” she said.
Cocke County will look to shore things up next week.
The Lady Red face South Doyle on Monday before traveling to Berean and Austin-East on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
When news breaks, we're here. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from NewportPlainTalk.com
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.