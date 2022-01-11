The Newport Grammar School Warriors won in blowout fashion Monday evening against the Cardinals of Fall Branch. The Warriors scored early and often in the contest that saw nine players register points in the 50-8 victory. Will Sutton led all scorers with 17 points in the contest. He scored 10 points in the first quarter all coming via two point baskets.
His final basket of the game would be a 3-pointer that helped widen the gap between the Warriors and Cardinals. Things would slow down considerably for the Warriors in the third quarter.
Both teams went through long stretches without baskets before a trio of NGS players would hit shots to reignite the offense. Maurice Timmons, Romon Martinez-Hazelwood and Zachary Williams hit two point baskets to extend the Warriors’ lead to 38-7 going into the final quarter of play.
The spark Williams found in the third would continue into the fourth quarter. He hit back to back two pointers before cashing in on a 3-point play for his ninth point of the game.
