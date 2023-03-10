COSBY — Mike Bryant is entering his 10th season with the Cosby softball program, sixth as head coach.
In those 10 years, the Lady Eagles have experienced just one sectional berth — which resulted in a loss at Sale Creek in 2019.
Still, Cosby has stacked a combined 32-16 record over the past two seasons.
And given what he has returning this year, Bryant is confident in how far his team could go.
“The sky is the limit for this group,” said Bryant. “It’s as far as they want to take it. We’ll try to coach them as best we can, and we’ve got a lot of talented kids, so we’ll have to put them in the right spots.”
That “right spots” aspect has been somewhat tricky, as Bryant and his assistants have performed several position switches — the most notable of which featured one of the more prominent players on Cosby’s roster.
“Shylee (Weeks) comes to me, even with shoulder problems, and says, ‘Mike, I’ll catch,’” Bryant said. “She said, ‘Put me back there.’ Because she knew we had that need.”
The shift allowed Bryant to put Kaymen Moss in centerfield, where she will start again this season.
“And we moved just about everybody else too,” said Bryant with a laugh. “And they embraced it. They weren’t upset — just some of the character of these girls is impressive. It truly is.
“For them to be willing to do whatever it takes is awesome.”
Bryant will search for that out of his roster again this season, especially out of a junior class that features Weeks — an All-State selection last season — at the forefront.
“Shylee can play anywhere,” Bryant summarized Weeks, who was also voted the 2022 District 2-A Offensive Player of the Year. “When we brought her in to catch, we took off from there. It was a good spark.”
Reese Michaels, Weeks’ battery counterpart as the starting pitcher, will look to provide the same consistency in the circle.
“(Reese) is really comfortable with pitches I call,” said Bryant, “and really honest on what’s working and what’s not. She’s a competitor. She’ll try to get outs any way she can.”
So will the Lady Eagles’ other juniors, one of whom is Ava Krawczyk — the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year for District 2-A.
“She had a fielding percentage of well over .900 last year,” said Bryant, “and made some grabs that were unbelievable.”
“I look for us to be better defensively than we were last year,” he summarized. “And offensively, we went cold in a lot of games last year. And I don’t see us doing that so much either.”
Still, as with any team, there will be absences to fill.
The Lady Eagles will look to replace Olivia Hicks, who anchored the team at second base.
They will also need to replace Allie Sheldon, whose broken ankle from soccer has kept her out of contention in softball as well.
Despite the absences, though, this team’s wealth of experience — as well as the softball I.Q. of several newcomers — gives Bryant good reason to smile going into this season, which opens against Eagleton on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
“As long as we do the things we’re supposed to do in between the lines,” said Bryant, “we’ll be in good shape.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.