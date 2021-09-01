To say this Friday is important for the Cocke County Fighting Cocks would be a massive understatement.
This week is undoubtedly a big one for Cocke County, as the Fighting Cocks will look for their first victory of the 2021 season on Friday against Heritage.
Both Cocke County (0-2) and Heritage (0-2) will have several common goals coming into their week three matchup.
Most importantly, though, both squads will be vying for a 1-0 start in region play on Friday. The winner of this week’s matchup will have a massive leg up on the race for the postseason, as both expect to still be playing in November.
Kickoff is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Larry Williams Stadium.
