NEWPORT — On Sunday night, Tennessee linebacker Solon Page III took a long look around the Victory Lanes bowling alley in Newport.
The young faces staring back gave Page a brief glimpse into his own past. In a flash, Page thought back to his own middle school days in Marietta, Georgia, where he played for the Sprayberry Yellow Jackets and went undefeated his eighth grade season.
“It wasn’t too long ago I was in y’all’s shoes,” he said to the CCMS football team, which compiled an undefeated record of its own at 11-0 this season. “Those are times y’all will cherish forever.”
But now, Page — a sixth-year senior for the Vols and the keynote speaker for the Roosters’ 2022 end-of-season banquet — is no longer the undersized player who “played a little bit of everything in middle school,” Page said.
Instead, after traversing a “rollercoaster” of a career — which entailed a lack of recruitment through high school, thoughts of transferring from Tennessee, four coaching changes and going from 4-7 his freshman season to a New Year’s Six bowl in his last go-around — Page is a core member of a group of upperclassmen that helped push the Tennessee football program back to prominence.
“Where Tennessee football is supposed to be,” Page clarified in an exclusive interview with The Newport Plain Talk.
“It’s surreal to me to be put in the position I am now to come talk to y’all,” Page told the CCMS players. “My journey to the University of Tennessee wasn’t pretty. I wasn’t the five-star athlete you see on TV. I was a three-star who, some people said, was too small, too slow. Not strong enough.”
Still, Page had high expectations for himself in Knoxville.
“Thought I’d start as a freshman, three years, and I’m out,” he said. “Thought I’d be playing for the Atlanta Falcons or New York Giants.
“It didn’t go as planned. But I stuck with it.”
“There’s going to be people that say you can’t do something,” he added. “A million reasons why you can’t. But if you think you can do it, that’s all that matters.”
So moving were Page’s words that, by the end, CCMS assistant coach Steuffon Thomas wrapped the linebacker in a bear hug.
But the hug did not stem from the speech alone.
Because, like Page’s journey at Tennessee, the relationship that brought him to Newport has been a bit unexpected.
How Page came to befriend Thomas, speak at event
The date was August 6, 2022.
It was another hot, sticky summer day for preseason practice, as the Vols were less than a month away from their first game in their second season under Josh Heupel.
Page came out for practice and stretched, then delved into drills with his teammates.
Along the way, he saw Thomas — a coach whose 38-year career has allowed him to attend Tennessee football practices dating back to the Kiffin era — and fellow CCMS assistant Dearco Nolan talking to other players.
“They were put at practice one day, and I saw a couple guys dapping them up,” explained Page.
So, he went over and struck up a conversation. They kept talking through the rest of that morning, right up until the point that Page was finished for the day.
“From when I first met them, probably the second or third period of practice, I’m about to get in the cold tub and I’m still talking to coach,” said Page with a grin.
Near the end of his workout, Page commented on Thomas’ shirt, which read, “Humble and Hungry.”
“So I said, ‘I like your shirt,’” Page said. “And he literally gave me the one off his back. That was a really big gesture for me. I’d never met him before. That type of friendship and camaraderie was pretty good.”
The pair exchanged numbers that day and continued talking throughout the season, with Thomas’ advice echoing in Page’s mind after Tennessee fell to Georgia in Athens.
“He told me to keep sticking with it,” Page said. “There will be trials and tribulations, but you’ve got to roll with the punches and keep pushing.”
“When we lost to Georgia, I was like, ‘Man, I don’t know if we’re going to be where we want to be at the end of the season,’” Page added. “But it’s like he said. There’s going to be things that come your way that you didn’t prepare for. So what, now what? And we finished the season out strong.”
After one game during that final stretch, Thomas asked Page if he would mind coming to speak to the Cocke County Middle School team at their banquet.
“And he said he would be happy to,” said Thomas.
Added Page: “I had dudes come in and talk to me when I was their age, and it gave me inspiration moving forward. I wanted to do a favor for a friend.”
But before the pair shared a hug for the entire bowling alley to see on Sunday, Thomas took the microphone from Page.
He had to get a quick humble brag off his chest.
Because during the Vols’ historic season, one focal point stands out — both for UT’s team as a whole and for the relationship between Page and Thomas.
And it left the latter answering questions about smoking when he got home on one Tennessee Saturday night.
Celebrating with the Vols
On October 15, Thomas was in a throng of orange outside Neyland Stadium.
He had come over to watch College GameDay that morning, then found himself shuffling into the game with a man who had an extra ticket.
Little did Thomas know that the ticket would place him just a few rows from the field.
Fast forward three hours, and the Vols had done it.
Courtesy of a wobbling, 40-yard field goal from Chase McGrath, they had knocked off Alabama for the first time since 2006 — vanquishing the Tide for the first time in the Nick Saban era.
Students and fans rushed the field immediately, with players celebrating amidst the bedlam.
Thomas, looking down from his perch behind the Tennessee tunnel, spotted a familiar face.
“The game we beat Bama, he sought me out in the crowd,” said Page.
So naturally, Page invited Thomas to the field — where he promptly put his newest mentor in a headlock.
“He had me in a chokehold,” echoed Thomas.
But Page had a good reason to do so.
Because when Page finally let go of his friend, Thomas found himself shrouded in cigar smoke — the proper celebration for the team that wins on the Third Saturday in October — in the Tennessee football locker room.
“Man, I was in there with Peyton Manning and Jalin Hyatt,” said Thomas to the crowd on Sunday. “The old Vols! The new Vols! The volly-vol-Vols!”
Thomas revealed that he did not take part in the smoking, instead choosing to keep his cigar as a keepsake.
“And it’s outside in my car now!” he said.
The fumes from the smoke stuck to Thomas’ clothes, so much so that his wife asked later that night whether he had smoked.
But Thomas was more than happy to explain the odor.
‘Like a son’
After Thomas entertained his players and the banquet crowd with his story of the Alabama game, he and Page embraced and swayed back and forth.
Page and Thomas both wiped tears from their eyes, the emotion on full display, before Page was given a Cocke County hat, a couple T-shirts — one of which had the same logo that Thomas wore the day they met — and pictures of the CCMS team and the postgame scene in Knoxville.
Eventually, the pair separated on Sunday — Thomas returning to his home, where he will look forward to another year of coaching, and Page heading back to Knoxville, where he will prep for an Orange Bowl matchup that he said he wants to “dominate.”
“We’ve got a lot of people talking down on us,” he said with the hint of a snarl. “Everybody hates Tennessee. We don’t know why, but it is what it is. So we want to have a dominant win over Clemson. It’s going to be a good game.”
Regardless of how the game goes, though, Page will harken back to Thomas’ words — to “stick with it” — as he looks forward to Pro Day and the next chapter of his career.
And whether Page cracks an NFL roster or not, his words Sunday make clear he now has a dear friend to count on in Newport.
“Man, he’s a mentor,” Page said. “He’s a dad away from my dad. He’s good people.”
Thomas, reciprocating the love, offered similar thoughts: “Man, (Page) means a lot to me. He told me to keep doing what I’m doing. I love him like he’s my son. I love him like a son.”
