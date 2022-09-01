COSBY VB 1

Cosby volleyball coach Taylor Halcomb (right) talks with her team prior to a match against Berean Christian at Cosby on Thursday, August 25, 2022. The Lady Eagles notched their first win of the season in a Tuesday night matchup at Washburn, winning three straight sets after falling in the first one. 

 Jake Nichols

After her team’s loss to Cocke County earlier this year, Cosby volleyball coach Taylor Halcomb’s analysis was quick and to the point: “I don’t think they fully believed they could win or take a set.”

On Tuesday night, that lack of belief was flipped, and Cosby (1-5) saw immediate effects.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.