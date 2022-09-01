After her team’s loss to Cocke County earlier this year, Cosby volleyball coach Taylor Halcomb’s analysis was quick and to the point: “I don’t think they fully believed they could win or take a set.”
On Tuesday night, that lack of belief was flipped, and Cosby (1-5) saw immediate effects.
The Lady Eagles bounced back from a first-set, 25-17 loss at Washburn in a flurry and won three straight sets — 25-13, 25-18 and 25-18 — to claim their first victory of the season.
The win was a combination of trust, talent and technique, as Cosby was finally able to put all three together in a consistent manner.
“We realized our what simple mistakes we were making after the first set and quickly fixed them,” said Halcomb. “I also feel like the girls finally saw the win was possible. I think they finally got out of their slump.”
Senior Katie Myers led the Lady Eagles with one ace and 26 assists, while Shylee Weeks totaled 23 kills.
Karlie Clark had one ace and one kill, Alyssa Susalla had one ace, four kills and an assist, Jacklyn Antrican had four assists, and Sierra Lane and Calie Presnell totaled one kill apiece.
Aden Heatherly, Emma Potter and Sara Guzman rounded out Cosby’s scoring with one ace and one kill, two aces and one ace, respectively.
Still, it was Myers and Weeks who led the way, with the rest of the team feeding off their chemistry at the net.
“Katie and Shylee were impressive together and as individuals,” Halcomb said. “Katie was on her A-game when it came to setting, whether it was to Shylee or another player. She knows how to make the right plays and when to set what side.”
“Shylee was equally impressive and wanted the ball more than ever,” Halcomb added. “She saw what was open and knew they could not handle most of her hits.
“I know their chemistry is good together, but I think it spread to the rest of the team Tuesday night as Shylee continued to dominate and earn kills. Those two would get loud and excited together which led to the rest of the team sharing the excitement.”
Halcomb noted Myers’s leadership and how that has impacted the team’s morale.
“I have noticed that Katie will step up in the locker room after games and make comments to better the team, whether it’s fundamental comments or just positive ones,” she said. “I can definitely see a bit of change within the team, but there must be more change to earn harder wins.”
Still, with the Lady Eagles’ Thursday night match against Jellico cancelled, Halcomb was quick to reflect on Tuesday’s postgame festivities — especially given how much the team ‘believes’ now.
“The celebration was great,” she said. “The locker room was loud and excited. My main message to the girls was that I hope they see how great winning feels and it will take a lot more to earn the next one.”
“I also asked them if they believed more in themselves and realized that they can win,” Halcomb continued. “I believe we finally believe now, but realize we still have to work harder than we did at Washburn to pull out a quicker and easier win.
“It was very fun overall to watch the girls finally be able to show what they can do and watch them celebrate. I believe this was a turning point for us.”
With the Jellico cancellation, Cosby will face Hancock County in a doubleheader on September 6th. Junior-varsity starts at 5:00 that afternoon, while the varsity squads are set to play at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
