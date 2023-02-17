NEWPORT — Casey Ragan has spent a good portion of his life around Cocke County athletics.
He played football and basketball here. He coaches the same sports here. And now, he is raising a family here.
In the past few months, though, life events have affirmed even more Ragan’s commitment to those closest to him — as well as to the sports teams at CCHS.
Prior to the start of Cocke County’s final football game against Sevier County this fall, Ragan — the Fighting Cocks’ offensive coordinator — dropped a hint that he could be leaving the game early.
His wife, Jayla, was nine months pregnant at the time — and set to go into labor with their son at any moment.
And Ragan was buzzing with nervous energy, ready to head to the hospital if needed.
Sure enough, in the second quarter, a breeze could be felt along the CCHS sideline.
It was left in Ragan’s wake as he sprinted toward the exit, offering six words as he passed: “Time to go have a baby!”
CCHS head coach Scotty Dykes took over the play-calling duties, as the contingency plan had been in place before kickoff.
And, as Cocke County upset the Smoky Bears for an upset win to end the season, Ragan helped bring new life into the world.
But he has now had to adjust to life as a first-time dad, a task made more difficult by the end of football and the preparation for basketball.
“Obviously, the birth of my son at the end of football and right before basketball — a crazy time,” said Ragan. “Being a first-time dad, I’ve had to roll with it and figure things out.
“Luckily, his momma’s an All-Star and takes care of most things.”
Aside from adjusting, though, Ragan has also dealt with other family issues.
And the most recent one connected to Cocke County just as much as his son’s birth — if not more so, given the implications of the next day.
After the Fighting Cocks’ basketball game at Hancock County, Ragan was driving home when he received a call.
His grandmother, Jayne Ann Ragan, had passed away at the age of 85.
In a heartwarming twist, she had taken her final breaths while watching a livestream of her grandson’s game.
The next morning, Ragan reconnected with his other family, his players, at school.
Then, less than 24 hours after losing his grandmother, Ragan coached the same group — which had become “like little brothers” through his three years at the helm — during their final home game on Senior Night.
“My granny would have probably kicked my tail if I wasn’t here,” he said with a chuckle that night. “Just because she knows what I love to do and that I love these boys. And she loved these boys.”
For Ragan, the Cocke County ties to the birth of his son and the death of his grandmother have proven beyond his imagination — yet emotionally stabilizing all the same.
“I never in my wildest dreams could have imagined I would be leaving a sideline to have my first child,” he said. “But looking back on it, sports have been a part of mine and my wife’s life as long as we can remember. And we wouldn’t change anything for it.
“And my granny passing away and us having Senior Night with this group of kids? God works in mysterious ways sometimes. So it’s cool to see it align like that. I guess I see it as I’m where I’m supposed to be.”
