COSBY — Brian Stewart expects certain things to happen when he yells, “5-out!” from the Cosby bench.
“When we get to the 5-out part of our offense, we’re supposed to move it and cut and get out of each other’s way,” he summarized.
But that did not happen on Tuesday night.
“We were standing and stagnant and took a lot of tough shots,” he said. “And that’s just not the way we’re going to do it here.”
Still, Cosby’s boys emerged with a win — 65-50 over Pigeon Forge — on a night when Jayston Fine recorded 26 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Slate Shropshire notched 13 points of his own for the Eagles.
“And it is unfortunate to me,” Stewart said, “that those achievements were overshadowed by the fact that we looked a little selfish.
“We’ve got to quit playing the team across from us and play ourselves. We just kind of lost our minds for a little bit of time.”
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” he added. “I’m glad we were able to extend at the end, but really and truly, we were in our own way all night, especially in the second half.”
On the girls’ side, Cosby fell 56-48 against the Lady Tigers.
Shylee Shelton scored 16 points and racked up 10 rebounds, while Ali Smith totaled 13 points.
“We’ve just got to keep improving in practice,” Lady Eagles coach Cody Lowe said of the loss. “We played pretty well in the second half — just can’t get in that big of a hole. Just people adjusting to different positions and people getting more minutes off the bench.”
Speaking of more minutes, Shelton, Smith and Katie Myers have continued rotating at point guard in the absence of Kinley Coggins.
Lowe said he expects that to continue moving forward, with no specific direction on who is to bring the ball down the floor each time.
“If Katie’s got it, she’s going to bring it,” he said. “If Shylee gets it, she’s going to bring it. Any of the three that get it, the other two that just run their lanes.”
Moving forward, Cosby will look to bounce back against Chuckey Doak after facing Northview on Friday.
The results for both Cosby games can be found online and in the newsletter next week.
And, regardless of the opponent, Lowe remains satisfied with his team’s standing.
“We’re getting there,” he summarized. “This team is unselfish, and they’re buying in to what we’re trying to do.”
