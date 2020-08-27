SEVIERVILLE—Teams don't make get all the way to the state tournament's semifinal round without resiliency and battling adversity.
The Cosby High Lady Eagles were able to overcome their first obstacle of the 2020 season, as they overcame an off-start and second-half deficit to earn a 5-3 victory over Class AAA opponent Sevier County on Tuesday.
"Our girls are outstanding," Cosby coach James Groat said. "I don't know what I get us into sometimes by playing these larger schools, because they're really good. Sevier County has a great team and is well-coached. I'm sure this was a fun game to watch, but it was not fun coaching from the sidelines."
Leah Murray led Cosby (2-0) with four goals, earning her first hat trick of the season.
"She's an incredible talent," Groat said. "Next year, she could play anywhere she wants. That's how good she is. She's a special kid that goes hard 24/7. That's in practice and her work in and around the game in general. It's a joy to watch her succeed, knowing how much she's poured into her game and this sport."
Murray had three goals in the second half, and an assist on the Lady Eagles' fifth goal of the night on a cross from the left side of the box that allowed fellow forward Leia Groat to find the back of the net on a header.
As a duo, both Murray and Leia Groat have nine combined goals and continue to play off each other like they have their entire careers on The Hill.
"They're like a quarterback and wide receiver that's been playing with each other for a long time," James Groat said. "They know each others tendencies. They play well off each other and they know where each other is going to be on each play.
"The best part is they're both so unselfish. They don't care who scores, and that's what's so special about them. As a group of forwards, they have to be considered one of the top five, or at least top 10 groups in the state."
After allowing the first goal of the game, Cosby trailed through most of the first 55 minutes of Tuesday's matchup. Sevier County (0-2) controlled possession for most of the first half, putting a barrage of shots on goal.
While they still got three into the net, senior Daycee Weeks managed to hold her own in goal with eight saves.
"She gave up three goals that were three outstanding shots," James Groat said. Those were legit goals, and those are going to happen. You're not going to pitch shutouts every night, especially against teams like Sevier County. Nonetheless, we're not in a position to win this game without Daycee's performance in the goal."
The Bearettes took the first lead of Tuesday's matchup after Ashley Moreira netted the game's first goal in the 19th minute. Cosby soon knotted the game up with Murray's first goal of the evening in the 22nd minute, leaving the score tied at 1-1 going into the half.
Sevier County quickly reclaimed the lead to start the second half with an Amanda Clabo goal in the 41st minute.
Cosby rattled off three unanswered goals in response. Murray tied the game once more with a goal in the 50th minute, assisted by Tia Way. Five minutes later the Lady Eagles had their first lead after Murray found Leia Groat for a header off a cross.
Murray finished the 3-0 run with a goal on a free kick outside of the box, extending Cosby's advantage to a 4-2 advantage.
Clabo kept Sevier County alive with her second goal of the evening in the 58th minute, but Murray's fourth goal of the game in the 76th minute put the finishing touches on the Cosby victory.
Second half adjustments helped in the Lady Eagles' victory, but the challenge they faced will provide an invaluable teaching moment for head coach James Groat and assistant Tim Moss.
"Film is going to be brutal," James Groat said. "Our rookies are going to learn a lot about getting beat, then turning around and getting to your spot. Too many times tonight we got beat, and we didn't hustle to cover our teammates because who were covering them."
Cosby is replacing three of its four line backers from last year's state tournament team, and has replaced much of that talent with freshmen. Although senior Arden Pack and junior Tia Way are back to anchor the team's back line, the Lady Eagles are young in 2020 in an area they were laden with senior leadership a year ago.
"We've got to learn to talk more on our back line," James Groat said. "That's so crucial to being successful on defense. We have a lot of freshmen back there, and freshmen typically don't like to talk. They've got to learn to get better at communication."
Cosby returns to the pitch for a weekend stint at the annual Smoky Mountain Cup at Rocky Top Sports World in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The Lady Eagles will play Loudon on Saturday at 4 p.m., and wrap up the weekend with a rematch against Sevier County on Sunday at 10 a.m.
