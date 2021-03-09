HARRIMAN—If it could go wrong for the Cosby Eagles on Monday, it did.
The Eagles were already without their head coach before Monday night’s game tipped off, as he was serving the first of a two-game suspension. Couple that with three starters in foul trouble in the first quarter, and the night was not off to a good start.
But the Eagles haven’t made it this far by gliding by. They’ve faced adversity all along the way. So, when Monday night got off to the start it did, they were ready.
“These guys have faced a lot of adversity all year, both on and off the floor,” Cosby acting head coach Cody Lowe said. “Everybody talks about the record, but when we made it we knew it’d pay dividends on the back end, and it sure has.”
Cosby’s record may not be flattering, but it’s not indicative of who it is. It’s indicative of the way the team challenged itself all throughout the season. So it’d be ready for games like Monday’s.
Preparedness wasn’t just key for the Eagles, but their stand-in coach.
Lowe — the head coach of the Cosby Lady Eagles — has faced pressure-packed situations before. But, maybe none quite as unique as this one.
Given just a three-day notice before the Eagles took the floor for a chance to return to the state tournament, Lowe not only stepped in and called a near-perfect game, he put in several hours behind the scenes to make sure he was just as prepared as the group he’d lead onto the floor.
“I watched a ton of film on Saturday and Sunday,” Lowe said. “The girls’ know how much film I watch. I tried to dissect Harriman as much as I could. The North Greene game, I wasn’t prepared. I sat on the bench, but I was just taking care of the tickets and the pass gate.
“Getting prepared for this game, I didn’t have to learn anything new. Kurt and I are very similar in sets we run and what we like to do. The main thing was just making the guys as comfortable as possible. We did the same things that got us here, and I tried to be an extension of coach Brooks the best I could be.”
Just as he went to work for the team, the team went to work for him.
When Riley Galler, Hayden Green and Class A Mr. Basketball finalist Trey Johnson all had to come out with two fouls early in the game, guys like Corey Askew, Paxton Coggins and Slate Shropshire stepped to the forefront with a combined 24 points — all in key moments.
When Green later fouled out, leaving a hole for the Eagles to fill from a defensive standpoint, Hunter Workman stepped up to do the dirty work and seal the win.
On Monday, Cosby pulled out a win in a game that was seemingly destined for it to lose from the way it started out. The flow of the game was nearly identical to the one it lost at North Greene the Thursday prior.
“I think the North Greene game really prepared us for tonight,” Lowe said. “As a coach you always try and think up scenarios of how a game is going to play out. I think us having to battle it out at North Greene the way we did, with Trey and Riley in foul trouble, really had us ready for the moment tonight.”
As Cosby’s coaches have implied all year long, this group is different. Brooks and his assistants — Jody Lowe, Cody Brown and Jordan Self — all refer to them as junkyard dogs. They just won’t quit. And there certainly wasn’t any give up in them on Monday.
What the Eagles did to make it to the state tournament should put the remaining seven teams on notice. They could be the most dangerous team left.
