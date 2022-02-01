The Lady Warriors kicked off sectional play in the 2022 Class A tournament Monday evening with a bout against Sulphur Springs. NGS held one of the four top seeds going into the tournament, which gave them a first round bye.
The dynamic scoring duo of Hayden Carter and Karmine Shropshire continued their impressive postseason run, leading NGS to a 57-33 victory. Carter led all scorers in the contest with 29 points.
NGS advances to the sectional semifinals on Thursday where they will play at 4 p.m. The Lady Warriors are now one the states’ final 16 Class A schools.
(0) comments
