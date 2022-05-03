COSBY—Five Cosby High School seniors played their final regular season game on The Hill Friday evening as the Eagles battled the Unaka Rangers on the diamond. Cosby senior Dillon Huff dominated on the mound pitching seven innings of shutout baseball. He struck out 12 batters while allowing just four hits in the 8-0 Cosby victory.
Senior Brad Warden went 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs to lead the charge for the Eagles at the plate.
Cosby would take a 5-0 lead after one inning of play with just a single hit in the inning. Warden’s single plated two runs and another two would score on wild pitches. The fifth run came across on an error by the Unaka left fielder.
Cosby would collect eight hits on the afternoon and extend their recent win streak to four games. Head coach Justin Hite said his team has focused on putting the ball in play and putting pressure on the opposing defense.
“We’ve cut down on a lot of the strikeouts and are putting the ball in play. Single A baseball is about making other teams make plays,” Hite said. “It’s the same with us, because we can kick it around too. We’re focusing on putting the pressure on the other team to see if they will kick a few around.”
The recent hot streak couldn’t come at a better time as the Eagles are preparing for the district tournament. They will play host to the Jellico Blue Devils in the opening round on Monday, May 9.
Hite said the tough losses early in the season have helped prepare his team for the stretch run of the season.
“I’ve tried to treat it like college basketball. Tom Izzo, coach of Michigan State, always comes to mind. They look terrible for two or three months but come March they’re there. For us that month is May. I feel like the growing pains we’ve had have allowed us to build toward May.
“We have to come to the ballpark each day with that singular focus. Some of those games in March or early April you don’t want to say we’re not trying to win, but at the end of the day a loss isn’t the end of the world. Come May you lose and you go home. It almost feels like we’re hitting a good stride at the right time.”
Cosby would score another run in the bottom of the second after Braydon Hall led the inning off with a double. Back-to-back passed balls allowed Hall to score to give the Eagles a 6-0 lead. Senior Sawyer Barnes would add to the total in the fifth inning with a ground out to plate Huff from third. The final run of the game came in the sixth off an Ivy Poe single, which scored Peyton Raines.
The 8-0 advantage was more than enough for Huff who finished off the final inning with a pair of strikeouts. Hite was happy to see the senior rewarded after several tough outings this season.
“Huff has had some of the worst luck of anyone, but he’s a guy that comes in here every day and does what he’s asked to do,” Hite said. “This game will reward you, and today was the culmination of him sticking with it and not letting those bad luck games get to him. He attacked today and took the initiative to the hitters.”
Following the game the team held senior night activities to recognize newcomers in their first season, as well as those who helped start the rebuilding process four years ago. Hite said the mission has been to win baseball games on The Hill, but the bigger goal has always been to shape his players into contributing members of the community after graduation.
“It’s always emotional on senior night, and especially after these guys beat us 3-1 at their place. We’ve had this one marked down and wanted to avenge that loss.”
“These seniors bought in from day one. All the downs, all the ups they’ve been there, and I’m proud of the effort from these guys. My ultimate goal was for these to be quality young men who become quality men for this community. This group is going to be that. We have some baseball left and some opportunity to make some noise. I like where we’re at right now.”
Cosby has two remaining games on their regular season schedule before tournament play begins. They squared off against University in Johnson City Monday afternoon and suffered a 21-1 loss. They closed out the regular season on Tuesday with a trip to North Greene.
The Eagles will be the number two seed in the district tournament, which kicks off Monday. Cosby will welcome in Jellico for a first round matchup at 5:30 p.m. on The Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.