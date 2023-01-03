More than anything else, Casey Ragan wanted to see his Cocke County boys basketball team “compete” during a three-game stint at the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational.
He found that and much more.
Cocke County went 1-2, beating Carrollwood Day 72-59 between losses to Gulf Coast High School (66-59) and North Tampa Christian Academy (70-52).
“Absolutely saw the competitiveness I was hoping for,” reinforced Ragan. “Sometimes it’s hard to have that same competitive mindset when you’re out of the normal routine like most holiday tournaments are. These guys handled it maturely and went to battle each time we got on the court.”
Ragan noted that, even with losses, he came away impressed with the fight his team showed.
“I felt like we played well in all three games down there,” he said. “I thought we let the first one slip away from us in the third quarter against Gulf Coast but responded the next day and beat a good Carrollwood Day team. Our last game was against North Tampa Christian, who probably averaged 6-foot-4 or better in their starting five, and we went toe to toe with them until we ran out of gas to start the 4th quarter.
“Regardless of record we competed and I think our guys are ready to make a strong push the 2nd half of the season.”
Leading that push will be Hayes, who put up a combined 52 points through the first couple of games in Florida.
“Kyler had a good week scoring the ball for sure,” said Ragan. “The challenge for him this year has been to just relax and let the game come to him. Defensively, he’s still got some work to do and he knows that. Sometimes I even forget he’s still just a sophomore.
“Offensively though, he’s starting to settle in and let the other guys on the floor feed him the ball and then he’s finishing it. That’s exactly what we need from him and the other guys are doing a great job of finding him. We’re playing very unselfishly right now and that’s great to see.”
Overall, Ragan also left The Sunshine State feeling good about his team’s maturity and togetherness, on and off the court.
“It was great to see the guys maturity level on the court,” he said. “They’ve had a little bit of reputation of not playing well when we play early games or out of routine games but they showed they’ve grown past that. It was fun to watch them compete together and celebrate each other on the floor.
“Outside of basketball, those guys are just so much fun to be around. They had some PlayStation and Xbox tournaments while we were down there and even let me hop in on a game of FIFA one night.”
Now, Cocke County (9-6) will look to continue its home win streak while emphasizing the defensive prowess it has carried to this point in the season.
Summarized Ragan: “If we’ll keep our defensive mindset where it’s been, we’ll have a chance in every game we play.”
