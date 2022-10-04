COSBY — To clinch its first home playoff game since 2008, Cosby must beat Unaka on October 14th.
But that doesn’t mean the Eagles (3-3, 2-1) are looking past this week’s matchup against Oakdale (5-2, 2-2). Far from it, in fact.
Because when Cosby does reach the playoffs, it could easily face this Oakdale team in the first round.
So this week, during Fall Break, the Eagles’ morning practices are centered around a team with which they will need to be extremely familiar.
For Cosby coach Kevin Hall, Oakdale reminds him of a Red Boiling Springs team that beat CHS in a 28-27 thriller on September 9th.
“They’re physical and aggressive, but not a lot of depth,” Hall said of the comparison. “Little bit older than North Greene, but nothing compared to what we’d see in a Cloudland or Unicoi County.”
He also noted the other Eagles’ ground game, as they run a Double Wing-T offense that is somewhat similar to what Cosby saw last Friday.
“We’ve got to play assignment football this week,” Hall said. “While they’re not predictable, when the ball’s snapped, you know what’s coming.”
Offensively, Cosby will look to continue the success it had on Homecoming night against the Huskies.
Slate Shropshire ran for 343 yards and five touchdowns to set a new Cosby football program record, and Hall said he thinks his team can find more yards on the ground this week — especially if the offensive line dominates the way it did Friday.
“We’re very good up front,” he said. “The only problem is they’re small and young. But we feel like we can run the ball this week.”
As always, Cosby’s run game does not just revolve around Shropshire.
The Eagles also feature a dual-threat option in Tyler Turner, who is second to Shropshire through six games with five touchdowns on the ground and 387 yards for an average of 5.9 yards per carry.
Turner has also shown he can sling it, though, with Hayden Green being his primary target.
So far this season, Green has racked up 24 receptions for 479 yards and six touchdowns. Second to Green is Devonte Wigfall (15 catches for 279 yards and four scores), who hauled in a 60-yard touchdown Friday.
The Eagles’ only real injury note comes in Ivy Poe, a player Hall characterized as “day-to-day” right now. Poe injured his right ankle in Cosby’s loss to Cloudland and had trouble walking in Cocke County’s regional golf tournament the following Monday.
Still, Hall noted the rest of the team is “bruised and banged up” but will be ready to go this Friday.
Kickoff between the two Eagle squads will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night in Oakdale.
