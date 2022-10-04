COSBY FB !

Cosby wide receiver Hayden Green (4) looks toward the sideline during the Eagles’ Homecoming win over North Greene on Friday, September 30, 2022.

 Jake Nichols

COSBY — To clinch its first home playoff game since 2008, Cosby must beat Unaka on October 14th.

But that doesn’t mean the Eagles (3-3, 2-1) are looking past this week’s matchup against Oakdale (5-2, 2-2). Far from it, in fact.

Trending Recipe Videos



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.