NEWPORT—It was just over two weeks ago that New Center upended the Newport Grammar Warriors’ unbeaten start to the 2020-21 campaign.
On Thursday, the Warriors got their revenge.
While the Warriors were successful in Thursday night’s home outing against New Center, the Lady Warriors of Newport Grammar weren’t as successful.
After picking up a victory over Rush Strong to start the week, the Lady Warriors (3-6) will look to next week as an opportunity to continue picking up games in the win column.
The Warriors (7-2) are now winners of their last two games after losing back-to-back games before the Thanksgiving break.
Both squads will look to pick up victories on Monday when they travel to Pigeon Forge. Tip-off of Monday night’s events is slated for 6 p.m.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR 42, NEW CENTER 35 (BOYS)
The last time the Newport Grammar Warriors squared off with New Center, they had their unbeaten start to the season ambushed in a 31-point defeat on the road.
That wouldn’t be the case the second time around.
Instead, the Warriors were triumphant this time, knocking off New Center for a 42-35 victory at home.
Oren Hazelwood led the charge for NGS with a game-high 17 points. New Center was led by a 16-point effort from Owen Brooks.
The Warriors got hot from 3-point range early, sinking four makes from behind the arc in the first quarter. Meanwhile, their defense smothered New Center throughout the first eight minutes, giving them a 17-2 lead after one.
New Center regained its footing, offensively, in the second period.
Brooks led the way by burying three 3-point baskets, cutting Newport Grammar’s advantage to a 24-18 lead at the half.
New Center continued to work down the deficit in the second half, cutting the NGS lead in half by the end of the third at a 35-32 margin.
With time winding down, the Warriors were forced to seal the game at the line and succeeded. Going 5-of-7 from the charity stripe, Newport Grammar’s defense did the work on the opposite end of the floor to hold on for the 7-point victory on Thursday.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (42): Oren Hazelwood 17, Kyler Hayes 8, Will Sutton 6, Ethan Fine 6, Bo Proffitt 3, Josue Holt 2.
NEW CENTER (35): Owen Brooks 16, Hayden Akers 9, Jude Costner 4, Mason Phillips 3, Braden Huffaker 3.
NEW CENTER 24, NEWPORT GRAMMAR 13 (GIRLS)
Despite both teams slogging through a low-scoring affair, the Newport Grammar Lady Warriors’ offensive struggles were their undoing on Thursday.
Taking advantage of their offensive woes, New Center topped the Lady Warriors 24-13 on Thursday.
NGS was led in scoring by a game-high outing from Carsie Ellison, who finished with 10 points. Allee Faulkner paced New Center with nine points.
The first half was played even by both squads.
New Center led 6-4 after the first period, but Newport Grammar rallied to tie the game at 9-9 going into the half.
The Lady Warriors’ struggles peaked in the second half. Only able to atone for four second-half points, New Center gradually pulled away for the victory.
New Center led 16-12 after the third, and held NGS to a single point in the final frame for an 11-point win on the road over the Lady Warriors.
NEW CENTER (24): Allee Faulkner 9, Jadyn Sharp 5, Cassie George 4, Kylie Gibson 2, Heidi West 2, Mandy Saunders 2.
NEWPORT GRAMMAR (13): Carsie Ellison 10, Emersen Smith 3.
