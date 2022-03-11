NEWPORT—Entering her tenth season leading the program, Cocke County Fighting Cocks soccer coach Mitzy Hall looks for her team to improve on their 9-8 finish from a season ago.
The team lost key starters Kanan Wise, Jose Faustino, Jose’ Martinez and Tyler Boyle, but a new crop of young talent has surfaced looking to make an immediate impact. Although the program will still face challenges like everyone else, Hall feels good about the group she’ll lead onto the pitch this season.
“We should have an amazing season,” Hall said. “If we can get the parents to be dedicated to our program, it will definitely help the team. I feel that we have players that are willing to step up and do what it takes to play as a team.”
Senior Caleb Chandler will continue to work the mid-field, while feeding returning forward Anthony Steinbacher. Also returning for the 2022 season are Noah Caughran, Jose’ Barrientos, Ivan Fonseca, Kristopher Kolnicki and Landon Lane.
A skillful pool of newcomers look to play a prominent role during this year’s campaign. Hall expects big time production from Dylan O’Neill, Michael Hudson, Evan Lusk, Leo Campos and Morgan Pittman.
One of the biggest obstacles for Hall this year will be player retention. She hopes her players won’t be tempted to join another sports team at CCHS midway through the season.
The Fighting Cocks started off the season on February 28 with a 3-1 victory over Cumberland Gap. Their second game of the season finished in a 3-3 tie with the Elizabethton Cyclones.
Cocke County will return to the pitch on Tuesday, March 15 as they travel to Cumberland Gap to battler the Panthers. CCHS will be at home March 17 against the Unicoi County Blue Devils. Kick off is set for 6:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.