TUSCON, Ariz.—Tennessee junior Jake Rucker was named a third-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper on Thursday.
Rucker has been one of the top hitters in the SEC this season while having a career year for the Big Orange, leading the team and ranking second in the conference with 81 hits. Rucker also leads the league with 18 doubles and ranks third on the team with 50 RBI. The junior third baseman has had 22 multi-hit games and had a 16-game hit streak at one point this season.
