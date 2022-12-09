NEWPORT — Cocke County senior Paige Niethammer collected a pass at the top of the key on Friday night against Grainger.
With 4:16 left in the third quarter and her team needing a boost, Niethammer flicked her right wrist to send a 3-pointer spinning into the hoop for her 10th point of the game.
More importantly, the shot gave Cocke County a 30-27 lead and put Niethammer over the 1,000-point mark with 1,001 points in her CCHS career.
The moment lit a fire under the Lady Red, who proceeded to outscore the Lady Grizzlies 23-12 en route to a 53-39 victory for their second district win of the year.
“I think that gave us the comfort we needed to help finish the game,” said Niethammer, who finished the night with 18 points to lead CCHS.
Clevenger added 13 points, while Halle Kitchen totaled 10 to round out the double-digit scoring.
Following Niethammer’s historic basket, the game was stopped to recognize her for the achievement.
“In the back of my mind I knew (that was it), but I was a little confused about why we stopped the game, not gonna lie,” said Niethammer with a chuckle.
“It’s a great honor,” added Mintz. “It’s not just something you do in a year. It takes time, and she’s put in a lot of time and effort and been a big part of our program the last three years.
“It’s just fun to watch her succeed and get some recognition that she deserves.”
Mintz mentioned that he had told the senior about her proximity to 1,000 points before tip-off, leading to some nerves for Niethammer before the game began.
“I think that’s why I got off to a slow start,” she said. “I was really excited and anxious.”
The flow of the game appeared to quell her nerves, however, as the Lady Red opened district play with a big win.
“This was a huge game for us,” said Mintz. “It puts us in a tie for first, and they’re always a solid team. We really stepped up our physicality, and we’ve struggled with that in the past with them. I felt like it was a big difference in the game.”
It is worth noting that the Lady Red’s win did not technically end at the end of regulation, but rather due to a concession by Grainger with two minutes left.
Shortly before that occurred, a spectator appeared to have a stroke in the stands.
The game was stopped for several minutes, and policemen and administrators sprinted toward the first row of the bleachers as the gym fell silent.
Paramedics later wheeled the man out on a stretcher as the audience roared with applause.
CCHS athletic director Dr. Robert Vick came over the microphone to announce the official end of the girls’ game, and he invited each boys team to begin warming up.
Fighting Cocks have ‘revenge night’ against Grainger
Prior to the final game of the night, CCHS boys coach Casey Ragan presented his team with a challenge: to lock in defensively.
The Fighting Cocks answered the bell, jumping out to a 16-3 lead that turned into a 35-15 advantage at halftime.
CCHS pressed the gas after the break, finishing with a 66-33 win for their second consecutive victory in conference play.
“Did not know (it would be) this lopsided,” said coach Casey Ragan. “But credit to our guys. They knew how big of a step this would be for us as far as conference play and even seeding down the line.
“I told them we needed to start out well in conference, and I couldn’t be prouder. They played their butts off tonight.”
Brazen Stewart led Cocke County with 15 points, while Kyler Hayes had 13. Rolando Campos added 10 in the fourth quarter, and Baylor Baxter and Oren Hazelwood combined for 17.
Ragan sported cherry red pants during the win, an ode to the magnitude of this game.
The twist? He wore them for the first time last season against the same team on the night that Cocke County fell to the Grizzlies in the district semifinals.
“I got to thinking that I could do something to understand what these games mean around here. I feel like us and Grainger have a good one. I told guys they’d come out for special occasions.
“It was kind of a revenge night, I guess you could say.”
Up next
Both Cocke County teams are set to travel to Morristown West next Tuesday, December 13. Tip for the girls’ game will be at 6:00 p.m. with the boys’ game set to begin at 8:00.
