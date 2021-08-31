MORRISTOWN—The streak has come to an end.
On Monday the Cocke County High boys’ golf team closed its first match in three weeks without being at the top of the leaderboard. Instead, the group posted a hard-fought second-place finish with a 153 team score, just five strokes off the winning round by Morristown West, a 148.
“This is one of the best places around to play at, and we played well,” CCHS coach Jarrett Ramsey said. “We could’ve played better here and there. Everyone played well, it just wasn’t quite good enough today.
“Ralph (Noble) does a great job over at (Morristown) West. He always has a solid group, and it’s always one you like to be around because they’re going to make you better.”
One streak did continue on Monday, though, as sophomore Kaden Shropshire notched the team’s seventh consecutive medalist round of the season. He’s held all but one of those rounds in that span, as junior Iverson Poe took one of the top rounds in an Aug. 23 match at Creekside Plantation.
Shropshire shot a five-under-par round of 31, edging Morristown West’s Kevin Campbell by two strokes. Shropshire was seven-under-par through the first six holes, putting up red numbers in a hurry to build a comfortable lead.
“Hats off to Kaden. Another unreal performance,” Ramsey said. “I told him after five holes when he makes a par I’m going to go watch someone else. But he didn’t shoot par until his last hole.
“I’ve never seen anything like it. For six-straight holes he shot under par. It’s unbelievable and was awesome to see.”
Poe had the second-lowest round for CCHS with a 37. He had birdies in two of his first three holes, but late struggles derailed what was otherwise another solid round by the dependable junior.
“He was two under through three, but went out of bounds on his second-to-last hole,” Ramsey said. “He still recovered great, though. That shows you how close we were to getting another win. A few things go our way and we’re probably on top.
“It’s still a great performance by our guys, though. I’m happy we’re out here, playing well and continuing to get better.”
He closed his round with a birdie to still shoot the fourth best round of the day by anyone on the course.
Ethan Rowland and Brycen Hartsell rounded out the team score for the day for the Fighting Cocks. Rowland shot a 42 and Hartsell a 43 to help secure the second best team round of the day.
“Ethan had a solid rebound after a rough start, too,” Ramsey said. “He was four over through four holes, and we had a little pep talk walking down the fairway. He finishes the round shooting six-over-par.
“That’s what you want to see. Someone that grinds it out after not having the best start.”
For the Lady Red, Emma Knight led the way with a round of 55, while Jocelyn Waits finished with a 67.
Cocke County returns to the links on Thursday with their first home match in two weeks. CCHS welcomes Grainger and Morristown East for a tri-match at Smoky Mountain Country Club, and will close the regular season on Monday with a trip to Link Hills in Greeneville, Tenn.
