The holiday break did little to cool off the NGS Warriors as they picked up where they left off Tuesday evening against the Eagles of Surgoinsville.
Newport Grammar easily defeated the Eagles in their return to the hardwood to kick off the back half of their schedule. Will Sutton and Maddux Carter carried the Warriors on offense combining to score 26 of the teams 46 points. It was a struggle for the Eagles on offense as they were held scoreless in the first quarter of the game. The NGS defense would limit Surgoinsville to 11 points in the contest.
