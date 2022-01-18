Newport Grammar School dominated West View last Thursday to add another game to the win column. The Warriors were paced by the play of Will Sutton and Maddox Holt who combined for 33 points in the 44-19 victory.
Sutton and Talon Leas kicked off the scoring for NGS knocking down 3-pointers in the opening quarter. Holt went to work on the interior against the West View defense posting six of his 14 points in the frame.
West View struggled to find offense at the beginning of the game and were limited to single 3-pointer made by Zeke Slone. The Warriors held a commanding 16-3 lead by the end of the first quarter.
West View bounced back in the second quarter behind the play of Slone. He knocked down two 3-pointers on his way to eight points in the period. Gage Hill and Brody Thompson added baskets to give West View 12 points in the quarter.
The Warriors would answer West View’s run with one of their own. Sutton missed the front end of a pair of free throws before he hit two buckets midway through the quarter. Holt and Jackson Williams added two points each before the end of the period. NGS would hold a 25-15 lead heading to the locker room.
The offense for West View disappeared just as quickly as it appeared in the third quarter. West View failed to make a basket through six minutes of play in the period. Newport Grammar took advantage of the situation led once again by Sutton and Holt. The duo would score all nine points for the Warriors in the third quarter.
Skylar Hall and Bryson Ellison got in on the fun in the fourth quarter for the Warriors. They joined Williams, Sutton and Holt who each scored two points in the final frame to push NGS’ total to 44.
West View’s sudden burst in the second proved to be a true aberration as they faltered once again in the final period. They would only post four points over the final minutes of the game.
NGS (44): Will Sutton 19, Maddox Holt 14, Jackson Williams 4, Talon Leas 3, Skylar Hall 2, Bryson Ellison 2.
WEST VIEW (19): Zeke Slone 15, Brody Thompson 2, Gage Hill 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.