COSBY—Before even moving up to the high school ranks, everyone in the Cosby hills knew Trey Johnson was destined for greatness.
Even he may not have foreseen the prolific career he’s had on The Hill, though.
On Thursday, the child prodigy added another major accomplishment to an already impressive resume.
Through his first three years, Johnson has been named an All-State selection, garnered attention as the district’s player of the year, and was part of the Cosby Eagles first state tournament appearance in 13 years during their 2019 run to Murfreesboro.
Now, he can add Tennessee Mr. Basketball finalist to his list of accolades.
“It’s a tremendous honor,” Johnson said. “My coaches and teammates have believed in me all season. I give all credit to them for putting me in the position to have a chance to be named Mr. Basketball this year.”
It’s already a major accomplishment to be named a finalist for the prestigious award, but Johnson becomes the first ever to do it from Cosby.
Cosby has had a long line of hoopers come through the program that have left their own marks on a storied program, which speaks volumes about Johnson’s accomplishment.
“Trey continues to stack up the accolades,” Cosby coach Kurt Brooks said in a Twitter post. “I’m super proud of this young man and the time he has put into his craft. Big things to come from this young man, but we still have unfinished business.”
Eric Coggins is just one of many greats to don an Eagles uniform. A prolific scorer, he held the single-game record for points scored in a game by a Cosby player with 49 points for several years.
That record remained until this year, when Johnson broke it with 60 in one game.
What was more impressive was Johnson didn’t even need all 32 minutes to break the record. He did it in less than three full quarters of action.
It’s performances like his record-setter that have him recognized as not only one of the state’s best, but in an elite class of players throughout the Volunteer State
Whether he is crowned Mr. Basketball at season’s end won’t matter once his time is finished at Cosby. Johnson’s name will forever be etched in Cosby basketball folklore, and he’s already earned the respect and admiration of many around the state.
COSBY ANNOUNCES DISTRICT ACCOLADES
Trey Johnson’s day wasn’t finished after being announced a Mr. Basketball finalist at noon on Thursday.
Just moments later the senior star was announced as the District 2-A Player of the Year, and was one of four Eagles to be named to the league’s All-District team for the regular season. Thursday marked back-to-back season’s Johnson was recognized as the league’s best.
Johnson was joined by fellow seniors Riley Galler and Hunter Workman, as well as sophomore Hayden Green on the All-District 2-A team for 2021.
The Lady Eagles reined in their fair share of postseason accolades, as well.
Leia Groat was named the District 2-A Player of the Year on the girls’ end.
A signee to Tusculum University’s women’s soccer program, Groat has made big waves on the hardwood this season.
Groat is Cosby’s best lockdown defender, but has led the team in scoring in her senior season to earn the league’s top honor at season’s end.
Three of her fellow seniors joined her on the girls’ All-District 2-A team on Thursday.
Back-to-back All-State selection, and Roane State Community College commit Bralyn McGaha was an All-District selection, alongside Gracie Myers.
Lauren Ford, a Martin Methodist College commit, earned All-District honors at the end of her final season with the Lady Eagles.
All four of the Lady Eagles’ selections have served as starters over the course of their careers on The Hill, and have put together one of the most impressive resumes the program has seen in at least a decade.
Both Cosby coaches got in on the accolades, as well.
Eagles coach Kurt Brooks, and Lady Eagles coach Cody Lowe were both named the District 2-A Coach of the Year on both the boys’ and girls’ side of the announced awards.
Both coaches are unbeaten in league play since taking over as head coach of their respective programs.
Brooks has two undefeated seasons in the district under his belt, while Lowe just put the finishing touches on a perfect four year run in the league.
