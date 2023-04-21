NEWPORT — On Friday afternoon, Paige Niethammer sat between her parents on the auditorium stage at Cocke County High School.
On the table in front of her sat two jerseys. One was Niethammer’s white Cocke County No. 10, reminding onlookers of Niethammer’s basketball past.
The other was a navy jersey with the No. 42 and “SOUTHWEST” written in gold at the top — a reminder of Niethammer’s basketball future, as she signed to continue her career with Southwest Virginia Community College.
Still, as Niethammer put pen to paper, one could not help but notice the other clothing items present as well: a black Cocke County volleyball jersey, a blue Parrottsville basketball jersey, a white Tennessee Trotters AAU jersey and a black and red pinstriped Lady Red softball jersey.
Altogether, the other items served as a reminder of the transformation that took place as she signed her name.
Because when Niethammer pressed the ink into the paper, she did not just sign to further a career that she hopes will lead to other college basketball opportunities down the line.
She also declared her future as a one-sport athlete, thereby putting an end to eight years as a three-sport star.
“It’s bittersweet for me because I love watching her play all three,” said Niethammer’s mom, Shannon. “I wish she could play all three in college, but it’s not realistic. We just want her to be happy and excel in whatever she does. This isn’t the end for her — just the beginning of the next step.”
“We’ve even talked and said that if she could have offers from all three, how could she ever pick? That’s how talented the kid is at all three,” added Danny Lee Hartsell’s, Niethammer’s softball coach at CCHS and Parrottsville. “You’re not going to find another three-sport athlete as good as she is. I’ve been in this town my whole life, and I don’t think I’ve seen another one that plays the way she does.”
But before playing the way she does now, Niethammer first had to step on the court in the first place.
Getting involved
When Niethammer and her family moved to East Tennessee, they left a home in Florida where she had grown up showing horses every weekend.
That changed when she came to Parrottsville and started fifth grade.
“When we lived in Florida, I used to play softball and soccer,” explained Niethammer. “When we moved here, Boddie (Bible) came up to my dad and asked if I had played basketball. That’s probably what got it started, or else I’d still be a horse girl.”
“She was tall and strong but shy and quiet,” Bible remembered Friday. “But she was very reserved. She would never talk. But then the next thing you know, she winds up becoming your best player.”
A similar approach came for Niethammer in volleyball, her first sport in Parrottsville blue.
Like Bible and Hartsell, Williams — now the volleyball coach for Cocke County — was a coach at the beginning and end of Niethammer’s volleyball career.
So she too witnessed the emergence of the once shy girl who turned into a dominator.
“When she stepped on the court for her JV volleyball tournament, she was crying she was so nervous,” said Williams. “It’s been phenomenal growth.”
Hartsell echoed the sentiment regarding softball, laughing about Niethammer’s stance — “which was about as ugly as you’ve ever seen,” he said. “But she has worked through it, and that shows the character she has.”
As she grew older, Niethammer remained involved in all three sports — always working to get better while maturing under the watchful eyes of two parents who were college athletes themselves.
That meant extra workouts, extra shots, anything to improve.
In the past year or so, that influence has also brought some tough conversations about attitude, body language and controlling one’s emotions — three essential aspects that Marc Niethammer has preached to all three of his daughters, starting with his oldest.
“They knew what it would take to get to the next level and succeed,” said Niethammer. “That’s probably why they’re as hard on me as they are, me and my sisters. If they weren’t, I probably wouldn’t be as good as I am today.”
Leading the way
With her senior year drawing closer, Niethammer knew that older players were leaving her different Cocke County teams — leaving two seniors on each team, including her.
“Probably at the end of basketball last year, I knew we were losing everybody,” she said. “And then at the end of softball too, I knew we were getting younger players that would need leadership and confidence. Just that person like a big sister for them. So leadership was important because we were really young in everything I played. They just needed someone to step up.”
And her coaches have noticed, as has CCHS athletic director Dr. Robert Vick — another presence who knew Niethammer at Parrottsville and CCHS.
“She came not knowing anything and really grew,” said Williams. “This year I noticed that her leadership was just beyond anything we had seen.”
“She’s an unbelievable athlete at all three sports,” added Bible. “But when she started playing, she didn’t talk. So as Dr. Vick said, becoming a leader was probably more of a hurdle for her than becoming a great athlete. One of the best female athletes to ever be at Cocke County High School.”
No matter the sport, no matter the outing, Niethammer has risen above the competition.
She was the District Player of the Year in volleyball, then she earned Defensive Player of the Year honors for basketball. The final verdict has not yet been determined for softball, though Niethammer has led the Lady Red on and off the field this season.
The next chapter
Through the years of playing each sport, Niethammer has developed a love for all of them.
So that made Friday afternoon as bittersweet as her parents described.
“She’s always been good at whatever she set her mind to do,” said Marc Niethammer. “Horseback riding, school, sports — it was just a matter of time until she figured out which one she wanted to concentrate on. There’s no doubt she’s worked hardest in basketball, but she could have done whatever she wanted. It’s been fun to watch her grow and turn into the woman she is today.”
“At first I really didn’t know,” said Niethammer of what she wanted to do. “I love all three, so I hate to say I’ll never play volleyball or softball again. They gave me the opportunity to them on top of basketball, but I wanted to focus on one. That way I could give them my all and go 100% in one sport.”
As long as Niethammer gives her all at the next level, those around her are excited to see what could come next.
“I look for her to go (to Southwest Virginia) and flourish immediately,” said Bible. “From there, who knows? I’m sure they have connections and whatever school she’ll go to after that. I look for her to be a leader for that team as soon as she steps on the floor for that team. She’s a leader, and her teammates will be appreciative of it.”
And after Southwest Virginia?
“I’m keeping my options open,” Niethammer said. “But after committing to Southwest Virginia, I still want to be close to home. Two hours is good to get away but also to stay close, and for the next two years after this, I definitely don’t want to be far away.”
No matter which school she chooses next, Niethammer will undoubtedly use the leadership skills she has developed at Cocke County — and at home with her younger sisters, Abby and Chloe.
After all, those skills helped her move beyond her shyness into the person, athlete and legacy-leaving sister she is today.
“I hope that they are inspired to be their own person and to work hard,” said Niethammer of her siblings. “And to try to play, if that’s what they want to. Whatever they choose.”
