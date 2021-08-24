NEWPORT—After a minor hiccup at North Greene to start off the new season, the Cocke County Lady Red were looking to bounce back in their first home match of the season.
The Lady Red hosted the Pigeon Forge Lady Tigers on Monday night. CCHS brought out the brooms and swept Pigeon Forge 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-22) to claim the first win for first-year coach, Heather Williams.
Williams, a CCHS alum, took over the program in late June after Jamie Messer stepped down from the head coaching position. Messer finished his career 13-12, one win away from making the region tournament.
“We have a lot of girls that were here last year,” Williams said. “We were down two starters last week against North Greene and tonight we were down again. We had to move some girls around and figure out new positions. Most of the younger girls have leaned on the experienced girls to make themselves better. They’re improving rapidly as a team.”
The rout started early in the first set with two early aces from Abigail Erby to give the Lady Red a 3-1 lead over the Lady Tigers.
Stella Adams and the Lady Tigers would capitalize off a few mistakes from the Lady Red. Adams added a kill to even the score 8-8 in the first set.
After a timeout, the Lady Red extended their lead with an ace from McKenzie Stuart and a kill from Savannah Groth.
Pigeon Forge did not fold despite being down 14-10 early through the first set. The Lady Tigers would come out of another timeout and go on a 5-0 run to tie it up at 16.
Tied at 16, CCHS went on its own run. The Lady Red closed out a 9-0 run led by three straight aces from Paige Niethammer, and Groth’s second of five kills to take the first set, 25-16.
Lucy Barnes and the Lady Tigers came out in the second set and took an early 3-1 lead on CCHS. Barnes’ ace would be the turning point that Pigeon Forge would need.
After yet another Barnes ace, PF continued to extend its lead over the Lady Red, 7-4. That lead did not last long, though.
CCHS capitalized on a few mistakes, while Groth would connect on two-straight aces to tie the score at nine in the second set.
Neither team could jump out to a big lead. Cocke County and Pigeon Forge would trade the lead two times in the second set.
Ultimately, CCHS would cash in on mistakes and take the second set, 25-19.
The Lady Red charged out to an early 11-2 lead in the third set before the Lady Tigers called a timeout to talk things over.
Pigeon Forge found the edge on the Lady Red to go on an 8-0 run before Abigail Neithammer nailed an ace to halt the Lady Tigers run.
Both Niethammer sisters combined for eight aces and seven kills in the win against Pigeon Forge.
The Lady Tigers wouldn’t go quietly as they clawed their way into the lead on a 7-0 run before Williams called a timeout.
While being down 22-20, the Lady Red leaned on experience late in their potential straight sets victory.
Niethammer and Groth closed out the match with four combined kills to give Williams her first win as a high school head coach.
“Paige is an incredible asset to our team,” Williams said. “She can get on top of the ball easily. We know we can use her height as an advantage as long as we can get her in the right spot. Our girls have learned that when the match gets as close as it did tonight that we have to back her up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.