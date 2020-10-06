MORRISTOWN—If the Cocke County High Lady Red are going to add a district title to what’s already been an historic season for the program, they’ll be taking the scenic route to do so.
On Monday, the Lady Red opened the District 2-AAA volleyball tournament with a 3-0 (25-14, 25-18, 25-8) loss to Morristown East in straight sets.
As a result, Morristown East (10-4) advances to play top seed Jefferson County for a chance to advance straight to the district title game on Wednesday.
Cocke County (13-11) moves to Wednesday’s elimination game, where it will face either Morristown East or Jefferson County ahead of the title game later that evening.
“It’s important for our girls to understand this doesn’t mean the season is over for us,” CCHS coach Jamie Messer said. “Far from it. We’re going to have to go back and re-evaluate what we’re doing.”
Paige Niethammer and Jensen Gregg led the Lady Red’s effort on Monday. Niethammer finished with a pair of aces and three kills, while Gregg added a team-high four kills.
The 2020 District 2-AAA volleyball tournament has a different look to it, as two of the league’s five teams have withdrew from the postseason.
Morristown West personnel test positive for COVID-19 ahead of the tournament, and Cherokee withdrew out of an abundance of caution when patrons within the school were feared to have symptoms of the virus, as well.
This allowed Jefferson County an automatic bid to the semifinal round on Tuesday, after the Lady Patriots ran roughshod through the league in the regular season with an unbeaten record in the district.
As the only other two remaining teams in the tourney, Cocke County and Morristown East met for a first round matchup on Monday.
East quickly got the opening advantage, sprinting out to a 16-6 lead. The lead grew to 24-11 in the first set, but the Lady Red came back with three points unanswered as they refused to quit.
Finley Surber would finally secure the match point, though, handing the Lady ‘Canes a 25-14 set one victory.
“I told them after the first set, that’s not how we play,” Messer said. “That’s not been the way we’ve played these last four or five games of the season. I don’t know if it was all the shakeup in the tournament, or the tournament itself that got to them, but that wasn’t representative of how we play.”
The momentum Cocke County gained from late in the first set carried to the start of the second set.
CCHS led 10-6 to start the second set, but East would rally to hold a 12-11 advantage for its first lead of the set.
From their 10-6 deficit, the Lady ‘Canes outscored Cocke County 16-2 en route to a 22-12 lead late in the frame. The Lady Red got back within six of the lead, but ultimately fell behind 2-0 after giving up the set in a 25-18 finish.
“If we could’ve continued with the way we began the second set and won it, it could’ve sparked some life for us,” Messer said. “Once we got down, though, every kill (Morristown East) got seemed to drive us deeper and deeper into the ground.”
The final set belonged entirely to the Lady ‘Canes.
Their first 18 points come on a mix of 14 kills and aces. CCHS quickly fell behind 18-4, and couldn’t rally from there.
Morristown East went on to finish the set, and the match with a 25-8 win in set three.
“We’ve got to work on our communication and keeping in a rhythm,” Messer said. “Our passes were too tight to the net, making it hard on our setters. We put way too many free balls over rather than being able to attack. That just gave them free opportunities to set up their offense and run it.”
(0) comments
