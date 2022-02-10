Tennessee junior outfielders Jordan Beck and Drew Gilbert were named Preseason All-SEC second team, as voted on by the coaches and announced by the league office on Thursday afternoon.
Beck and Gilbert both played major roles in helping lead the Vols to an historic season in 2021, which included the program's first SEC eastern division title since 1997 and culminated with UT's fifth trip to the College World Series and first appearance in Omaha since 2005.
For Beck, this marks the latest honor on a long list of preseason accolades that also includes All-America recognition from the NCBWA, Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and Baseball America.
The Vols open their 2022 campaign on Feb. 18 with a three-game series at home against Georgia Southern. Single-game tickets for Tennessee's first 15 home games can be purchased at AllVols.com.
