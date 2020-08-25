MORRISTOWN—The 2020 high school fall sports season got into full swing last week, as cross country was the final sport to get underway during last week’s festivities.
The Cocke County High School cross country team took on the annual Panther Creek Invitational held at Panther Creek State Park in Morristown, Tenn. on Saturday.
Maryville and David Crockett were the dominating teams in both the boys’ and girls’ events at the meet, each finishing first and second in each race.
David Crockett won the girls’ event with four runners placing in the top 10 in the field of 107 participants. Maryville won the boys’ event with a pair of top 10 runners, and no one placing outside of the top 25 in the field of 145 participants.
Senior Morgan Blazer was Cocke County’s lead runner on the day. She secured a 12th-place finish in the girls’ event with a time of 23:29.15. Maryville’s Andi-Marie Jones was the event’s winner with a time of 19:06.13.
As a team, Cocke County’s girls placed eighth out of the 13 teams that competed for points.
Kanan Wise was the lead runner for CCHS in the boys’ event on Saturday, as the Fighting Cocks secured a 15th-place finish as a team in the event. David Crockett’s Bryson Livesay won Saturday’s boys’ event with a time of 17:53.48.
The Cocke County cross country team will be back in action on Saturday for the Run for the Hills event in Bristol, Tenn.
