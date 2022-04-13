Top-ranked Tennessee fell for the first time since early March, falling to Tennessee Tech, 3-2, Tuesday evening at Smokies Stadium.
Tennessee (31-2) struck first, scoring a pair of runs in the third inning. Drew Gilbert plated Jorel Ortega with a single through the left side. Then Gilbert came around to score on an error from Tennessee Tech's third baseman.
Tennessee Tech (18-12) scratched a run across in the top of the fifth, connecting on three-straight two-out hits. Their big shot came in the sixth inning when Eric Newsom hit a booming home run to center field to give the Golden Eagles a 3-2 advantage.
The Vols would give themselves chances, leaving nine runners on base, but could not deliver the equalizer.
