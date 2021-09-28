GREENEVILLE—For the second year in a row Cocke County’s Kaden Shropshire and Iverson Poe qualified for the regional leg of the golf postseason.
For the second year in a row, that would be their final stop.
Shooting rounds in the high 70’s on a day where even the best rounds were lucky to whiff par. Shropshire and Poe concluded a strong 2021 campaign at Monday’s Region 1-AA Tournament at Link Hills Country Club.
Poe fired a round of 78, while Shropshire shot a 79. The top three individuals would qualify for the upcoming state tournament match. The top round of the day was a 71 by Volunteer’s Jon Wes Lovelace. A pair of rounds at 72, one-over-par for the Greeneville course, were the final two qualifiers to advance.
“Having to shoot a 71 or 72 to qualify for state shows you just how tough the course played today,” CCHS coach Jarrett Ramsey said. “I hate that it all comes down to one day for our guys, but they both know they’re close. A couple of breaks here or there and they’re in.”
Link Hills has proven to be tough for Cocke County throughout the year, but was none more difficult than for Monday’s regional match.
For perspective, last week’s winning team score for the District 2-AA match was a 296 shot by host school Greeneville. On Monday, Science Hill had the winning score with a 310, six strokes better than second-place effort of 316.
“The greens were really fast and the pin locations were tough,” Ramsey said. “So many kids struggled on the greens today. I saw more three-putts and lip-outs today than I have all year, out of the entire field.”
Link Hills is one of a very short list of courses the CCHS golf team didn’t either win a match or post a medalist round all season long.
It’s been a strong year from start to finish for the Fighting Cocks. Coming off a year in 2020 where they won eight matches and had eight medalist rounds, they added to it by winning six matches and taking medalist rounds eight more times in 2021.
“This year was a lot of fun and showed a lot of improvement from our guys,” Ramsey said. “We fought through challenges. Whether it was sickness, quarantine or whatever else, we kept moving forward. If we make the same jump next year, this will be a really exciting team to watch.”
All but two of the team’s roster will be back for the 2022 season, as well. Brycen Hartsell and Hunter Messer are the lone seniors of the group.
After next year, though, the exodus of the program’s recent run of success begins. All of Cocke County’s returning members for next season will be upperclassmen. That includes a rising senior in Poe, and junior in Shropshire.
The two have been leaders for the team all year, and will be expected to grow in that role come next season. Cocke County’s top duo has come just one match away from making the Class AA State Tournament twice now, but that’s what will motivate them moving forward.
“Making it to region is no easy task in itself,” Ramsey said. “The good thing about these guys is they know what it takes and I know they’ll put the work in to get over this hurdle. I know it’ll inspire them, as well as our team as a whole.”
