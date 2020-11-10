NEWPORT—The Cocke County High School softball program has its next head coach.
On Monday, CCHS Director of Athletics A.C. Willis announced Danny Lee Hartsell will lead the Lady Red softball program beginning with the 2021 season.
“Danny was one of the first in the process to interview for the position,” Willis said. “I wanted to take the time to make sure we got the right person for the job, and I believe we did. This search spanned over a month, and we had some great applicants that we interviewed, but in the end we were confident that coach Hartsell was the best for the job.”
Hartsell steps into the program with a lot of familiar faces, as he’s served as the Cocke County Middle School softball coach since 2017. Before being named head coach, he was an assistant on the staff beginning in 2015.
After Monday’s announcement, Hartsell takes over after the program was under the leadership of Nicole Chrisman over the last three seasons.
During her time with the Lady Red, Chrisman amassed 32 wins, including back-to-back winning seasons in each of her first two seasons with 16 wins apiece in those campaigns.
Her third season was cut short due to COVID-19, as the team got through just two games before the remainder of the season was called off.
Taking over for a former District 2-AAA Coach of the Year will be no easy task for Hartsell, but is a challenge he’s willing to embrace.
As a visible member in the county’s softball community, he’ll already have a slight head start in the transition period every new head coach goes through.
“Being around softball in this county for many years as a fan, parent and coach, I’ve witnessed the amount of talent being produced through our program,” Hartsell said.
“Now, I’m excited to lead them at the high school level. For me, it will be an easy transition because of my knowledge of the girls already in the program, but also with the familiarity I’ll have with those moving up in the future.”
The Lady Red were expected to go through a rebuild of sorts during the 2020 season, before it was nixed due to complications from the current national health crisis.
Having an entire season wiped away, compounded with a new head coach will certainly be a challenge for Hartsell and the entire program going into 2021, but not one he’s going to shy away from.
“I plan to build this program on two core values. Attitude and effort,” Hartsell said. “Both will be key in building a winning program. Our program will work hard, and it’s my hope we can build on the accomplishments that have already been obtained within the CCHS softball program in years past.”
Although the hiring process took longer than Willis initially hoped for, he comes away pleased that the hire was conducted in a timely manner. Hartsell will still have some of fall, and all of winter to get his team prepared for their first season under his leadership.
“This process was a challenge, at times,” Willis said. “Between the many and strong candidates we interviewed, to having remote learning and school cancellations getting in the way, getting to this day didn’t come easy.
“I’m glad we were still able to get this done before fall was over, and coach Hartsell will have a little more time to get his team prepared for the upcoming season. I’m also thankful to Molly and Ronald McCarter for stepping in as interim coaches for the program over the last month.
“They saw a need and volunteered their time so the girls would have a place to be and something to do while we conducted this search.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.