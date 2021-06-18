NEWPORT—With the title on the line, the Braves came through.
Despite falling behind in the top of the fourth for the first time all game, the Braves rallied with three runs in the bottom half to not only pull back ahead, but claim the 9-10 year-old Smoky Mountain Little League baseball championship in Thursday’s title tilt against the Crush.
The low-scoring game had all the features of a pitching duel through the early innings. The Crush’s Dillon Ramsey fanned 14, while the Braves’ Kolby Fine had 13 punch outs to record the victory.
Dexton Webb atoned for the game’s first run, scoring for the Braves after reaching on a lead-off triple in the home half of the first inning.
The Crush were held scoreless through the first two innings, but tied the game on a Colton Oury RBI single to bring in Zackery Hartsell who reached on a lead-off single in the top of the third.
Despite stranding the go-ahead run on third to close the third frame, the Crush grabbed their first lead of the contest in the top of the fourth. Spencer Reed got on with a one-out triple, and stole home plate to give his team a 2-1 lead.
The Braves came back with three runs in the bottom half of the fourth, though, reclaiming the lead with a 4-2 advantage.
Webb immediately tied the game on an in-the-park home run. Brody Holloway got on with a one-out single, and was brought in by Fine’s RBI triple. Fine would get across before the inning ended to make it a two-run lead for the Braves.
Hunter Gould gave the Crush a runner with a lead-off double to start the fifth inning, but Fine struck out the side to maintain the Braves’ 4-2 lead.
Eli Wilson brought in the game’s final run in the bottom half of the fifth after reaching on a lead-off single. Once the Crush got out of the inning the 90-minute clock had dipped below the five minutes required to begin a new inning, which made the Braves champions in a three-run victory in Thursday’s title game.
