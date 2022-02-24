The 17th-ranked Tennessee basketball team returns home for a ranked showdown Saturday afternoon, facing off with the No. 3 Auburn Tigers inside Thompson-Boling Arena at 4 p.m.
Tennessee (20-7, 11-4 SEC) picked up its 20th win of the season Tuesday with an 81-60 win at Missouri. All-SEC candidate Kennedy Chandler led the way for the Vols with 23 points on 9-for-12 shooting with a career-high eight rebounds and six assists.
Joining Chandler in double figures was fellow All-SEC hopeful Santiago Vescovi, who scored 14 points on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range, and Victor Bailey Jr., who scored 11 points on 5-for-8 shooting.
The 2021-22 season is the third season of the Rick Barnes era in which the Vols have reached 20 wins, and the first since 2018-19.
