NEWPORT — Jenna Pittman has constantly been on the run this fall.
On a typical day, she would run anywhere from six to nine miles — only to run more at soccer practice later.
Not this week, however.
With the soccer season over and Pittman focused only on cross country, she has tapered her miles between three and six each day.
After all, she has to be fresh for her second consecutive appearance in the TSSAA Girls’ Cross Country State Championships.
Pittman qualified for state with a second-place finish at regionals, and she is heading into her final high school cross country meet with a clear approach in mind.
“My mental approach going into state is definitely to give it everything I got,” she said. “Wherever I finish place wise, I want to feel like as if I could not have given any more effort.”
Pittman also noted the nostalgia she will feel on Thursday in Hendersonville, where she will compete at Sanders Ferry State Park.
“Running cross country at Cocke County is where my love for the sport all started,” she said. “So this meet is definitely bittersweet, but I am also eager to commit to run in college, hopefully shortly after the state meet.”
First, though, Pittman will line up to run one more time in the red and black — and she will do so on a course with which she is familiar.
After all, she ran there last year, too.
“I know this course relatively well,” she said. “The meet is near Nashville, so it is much flatter compared to the hills in East Tennessee.“
For anyone interested in attending, Pittman said the event should start at approximately 1:50 p.m. CT on Thursday.
