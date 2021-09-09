Coming off of a heartbreaking 34-26 loss at home to the Jellico Blue Devils, Cosby will load up the bus once more for another long road trip.
This week the Eagles make their longest trek of the season, a three-hour, 202-mile drive northwest towards the Kentucky border to face the Class A program out of Region 4, Red Boiling Springs.
The Bulldogs (0-1) were shutout last week against Jo Byrns High School, 50-0. While Cosby (0-3) almost pulled off the comeback last Friday against Region 1-A rival Jellico.
The Eagles found themselves down 20-0 midway through the second quarter and clawed their way back into the ball game trailing by six at the half.
Tyler Turner put on an air show in front of the hometown crowd. He threw for nine completions on 16 attempts with 180 yards and a score. He also leads the team in rushing yards this season with 265 yards and two scores to his credit.
Cosby would not give up in the second half against Jellico. The Eagles were down 27-26 in the final minutes of the game before Jellico ripped off a 38-yard touchdown run to put the nail in the coffin.
Even with the loss, Kevin Hall is still optimistic about his teams future for 2021.
“I was really pleased with our guys on Friday night,” Hall said. “I think some of these guys like Dominic (Cowles) and Keenan (Ellison) are starting to put it together and stepping up to lead their team.”
Both Cowles and Ellison missed week one but have been available the past two weeks. Cowles led the Eagles on defense with a team-high nine tackles, one of which was for a loss. Ellison had four tackles and a tackle for loss. He also had a forced fumble.
Cosby has scored more than 20 points in two out of its three games this season. That is the first time since 2019 that Cosby has had multiple games scoring over 20 points.
“We feel like we can go out there and score every play,” Hall said. “It’s just we’re still teaching some of these younger guys. A little inexperience shows up and bites us in the butt and we get pushed back due to the penalties. We’re getting that cleaned up and it will start paying off for the rest of the season.”
Hayden Green and Devonte Wigfall were a part of the air raid last Friday night against Jellico.
Wigfall went 59 yards for a near house call before being tackled at the one yard line. That setup a touchdown a play later. Green led the team in receptions and yards catching three passes for 88 yards and a touchdown reception.
“I said this back at the first game of the season, we’re gonna get Devonte the ball more,” Hall said. “We’ve got the speed and athleticism to hang with these guys. Hayden played his butt off last week. He was able to get off the ball faster than the corner and made Jellico pay defensively.”
Cosby will look for its first win of the season as it heads to Red Boiling Springs to take on the Bulldogs. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EST (6:30 p.m. CST) and will be live-streamed on WLIK.net.
