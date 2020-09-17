COSBY—This week could be a big week for the Cosby High football program.
The Eagles are set to jump back into Region 1-2A play this week, as they hit the road for the first time all season to face region rival Happy Valley (KICKOFF: 7:30 p.m., RADIO: WLIK.net).
Cosby (1-2) is in prime position to do something this season it hasn’t done in nearly a decade; Make the playoffs.
Not since 2011 have the Eagles been in contention in the postseason. Earning a berth has proven even more difficult since the program was elevated to a 2A classification ahead of the 2015 season.
However, this year they have a great opportunity to end that drought. After receiving an automatic win over Sullivan North — who had to cancel due to a COVID-19 outbreak — a win on Friday would essentially guarantee the Eagles a spot in the Class 2A playoffs for 2020.
“Region games are always your most important games on your schedule,” Cosby coach Kevin Hall said. “Right now we’re sitting in a good spot. In order to avoid a trip to Meigs County we need to come up with another region win, and I think this week is a good opportunity for us.”
Doing so will be no easy task, though. Happy Valley (1-2) has had Cosby’s number since the two programs were aligned in the same region with each other back in 2015.
Although the Warriors enter Friday’s matchup on a two-game losing skid, they’ll still remain the favorite from a historical standpoint.
However, streaks were made to be broken, and with the Eagles already in the hunt to snap one streak, in regards to a postseason berth, they’ll be itching to snap another as their potentially final parting gift to a Happy Valley program that’s had their number the last five years.
“They’re a little younger than normal,” Hall said. “The last four or five years they’ve relied on a lot of juniors and seniors. This year they have more freshmen and sophomores occupying positions.
“I feel like we have an advantage from an experience standpoint. They’ve still have a bunch of kids and will be deeper than us, but I think we have more experience.”
Cosby is still in search of better starts to the game, as the program shifts into week five of the regular season.
Stagnant starts have plagued the Eagles in all three of their outings to start the year, and was again prevalent in Friday’s loss to Midway.
The Green Wave shot out to a 25-0 lead at the half, and led 34-0 before Cosby put its first score on the board. The same was the case the week prior, when Cloudland scored the first 36 points unanswered before Cosby shot back with 12 unanswered points of its own to finish the game.
“I wish I had a good answer for us to get off to a better start,” Hall said. “The first two games we played teams that gave us completely different looks than what we planned for, but that wasn’t the case against Midway.
“We were still productive on offense this past week, but had drives stall out when we got in the red zone. That’s what we’ve got to clean up moving forward. We can’t have missed opportunities like that.”
Through three games this season, Cosby has outscored its opponents 40-23 in the second half. Finding more production in the first half could lead to a fruitful finish to the season for the Eagles.
Cosby hasn’t been shy about trying new things, offensively, the last two weeks.
With the offense getting stalled out early in games, Hall hasn’t hesitated to shift players around to find something that works to get the offense moving.
One move has been the shift of moving quarterback, and leading rusher, Hunter Workman to tail back, and having Justin Stewart come in at quarterback to run the offense.
The move produced results last week, as Workman posted his best outing of the season with 121 rushing yards and a touchdown on just 14 carries.
“We put in a special set for Justin that allows us to move Hunter to tailback,” Hall said. “I really like what we saw out of that set. First drive we ran it we went straight down the field. They both looked good in that package, and you can definitely expect to see that more moving forward.”
The Eagles will want to lean on the ground game this week, and feel they have an advantage up front to control the line of scrimmage in Friday’s crucial region bout.
“I think we can run the ball on this group,” Hall said. “I think our experience up front can pay dividends for us. It’s still going to be up to us to execute, but I think we’ll have an advantage up front that we can utilize.”
The Eagles are seeking a defensive turnaround, too, as they enter week five of the regular season.
After allowing just 12 points in their season opener against North Greene, the unit has given up back-to-back 30-plus-point outings.
So far, this season has still been an improvement for Cosby’s defense. A year ago the unit gave up 38.3 points per game, along with 362.2 yards per game. Through the first three games of 2020, they’ve condensed both numbers to 27.3 points and 264 yards per game.
Continuing that improvement will be key this week, as Happy Valley has put up big numbers on the Eagles since they were lumped into the same region in 2015.
In their five previous meetings, Happy Valley has scored an average of 53.8 points per game against the Eagles, including last year’s 40-7 victory on The Hill.
“They’ve got a solid running back that we’re going to have to stop,” Hall said. “We’ve got to slow them down on the ground and control the line of scrimmage. Being more consistent on offense and controlling the pace of the game will go a long way in slowing them down, too.”
