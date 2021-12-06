DANDRIDGE—The Fighting Cocks suffered a tough loss on the road Friday evening as they were beaten by the Jefferson County Patriots.
The former district rivals of the Big Red played a dominant first half of basketball on their way to a 64-52 victory. Jordan Woods led the way for the Fighting Cocks scoring 21 points in the contest. Kyler Hayes also had a quality game for the Big Red, scoring 13 points.
Cocke County’s start to the game was similar to many they have played this season as they managed to post 15 points in the opening quarter. What they couldn’t foresee was a bombardment of 3-pointers by the Patriots.
Jeff County knocked down seven in the game, including three in an impressive first period that saw them post 26 points. The 11 point gap created in the opening frame proved insurmountable for the Fighting Cocks.
Matters were made worse for the Big Red in the second quarter as they went through a prolonged dry spell. Woods and Hayes combined for seven of the eight points scored just before the half. The Patriots continued their hot shooting from behind the arc hitting two more 3-pointers, which expanded their lead to 41-23 at halftime.
Cocke County found a little momentum in the third quarter as Woods and Hayes continued to be their main sources of offense. Jefferson County’s offense went stagnant during the period as their hot streak was broken from 3-point range. The Fighting Cocks outscored the Patriots 11-10 in the third but were still down 51-34 heading into the fourth quarter.
Woods and Hayes continued to make baskets in the final period of play, as Major Woods and Brazen Stewart scored some of their first points of the contest. Cocke County outscored the Patriots yet again in the fourth, 18-13, but it proved too little too late as the games ended in a 12 point loss.
JEFFERSON COUNTY (64): Connor Haney 20, Talan Higgins 15, Cy Mincy 12, Kade Parker 5, Ben Chandler 4, Colin Chambers 3, Vontez McCray 3, Kohl Bonura 2.
CCHS (52): Jordan Woods 21, Kyler Hayes 13, Baylor Baxter 9, Major Woods 5, Brazen Stewart 3, Lakkin France 1.
